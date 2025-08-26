Oyebanji to APC aspirants: Stop insulting Tinubu over deplorable federal roads

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, warned a gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Engr Kayode Ojo and other aspirants against using the situation of the federal roads in the state to ridicule and undermine President Bola Tinubu’s love for the state.

Contrary to a viral video and as being reported by some media outlets, that he was referring to a former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who during a stakeholders’ meeting in Isan-Ekiti, defended Oyebanji over the state of federal roads in Ekiti, saying Federal Government has warned states to hands-off federal roads, adding state which embark on rehabilitation of those roads will not be compensated.

The governor, who emphasised that the residents of the state are not ingrates to the President’s human impact in Ekiti, stressed that Tinubu has supported the State in all ramifications for its growth and development.

The Governor, who spoke at the 2025 Udiroko festival held in Ado-Ekiti to herald the beginning Ado-Ekiti calendar year, called ‘Odun Udiroko-Olorunborun’, said: “Let me use this opportunity to tell Ekiti people that the president of this country is supportive of Ekiti state, and I stand here to give testimony to that effect. The President has supported us, but it’s not possible for him in two years to solve all our problems. Ekiti people are not ingrates. We reject that narratives and we say, the President is supporting us and the Ekiti people are in support of the President.

“I need to state this clearly that President Bola Tinubu is doing his best, but we reject any narrative that now wants to pigeonhole the President, as not loving Ekiti State, especially when it is coming from people whose tendencies want to be Governor of this state and they are from the party of the President.

“We reject it, it’s not correct, it is not every time that we must play politics with everything.”