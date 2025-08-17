Oyebanji: The homo pacificus of Ekiti

By Omooba Olusesan Alabi

One thing that had characterised the political terrain in Ekiti-State was lack of peace. The state was created alongside five others on October 1, 1996. It had a stint of military rule up till May 29, 1999, when the first democratically elected governor, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, took the reins of power. He had a very peaceful tenure for his four years but had his second term agenda frustrated. He was defeated at the polls by a relatively unknown Ayo Fayose who rode on the wings of an Obasanjo hurricane that took the South West for the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

Traditionally, the progressives had always won in the Southwest. It appeared that those who vied for governorship in South West states on the ticket of the conservatives,had always done so, not to win, but to register their presence in the National Party. Majority of those who lost governorship elections in the South-West on the ticket of the conservatives, eventually ended up being ministers at the federal level. But then came Ayo Fayose in 2000. For two years, he relentlessly wooed the hearts of the people demonstrating the fact that he was running to win the governorship seat, not as an Abuja ministerial aspirant. The Obasanjo hurricane in the South-West was a catalyst and he won. It was a great shock and blow to the progressive camp in Ekiti.

From his regime onwards, peace took a speedy flight out of Ekiti politics. His opponents did not give him a moment’s peace. It was battle upon battle; in courts and on the media space as well as on the streets until he was eventually “impeached” seven months to the end of his tenure. Since then, every election was fought as a do or die affair. The acrimony between the political gladiators could not only be seen but also felt in the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State. The “bitterness and hatred” towards one another was visible and recurring every four years. Of course,it impacted negatively on the peace of the State. No party had succeeded in handing over to another in the same party until 2022 when Governor John Kayode Fayemi broke the jinx by having Governor Biodun Oyebanji succeed him. It was the first back to back transition and also the first time an outgoing governor would attend the inauguration of his successor.

From 2003 onwards, the governors past and incumbent had engaged in a cat and mouse relationship akin to perpetual warfare. They would not see or say anything good in or about one another. This persisted until the incumbent, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, a.k.a. BAO, took the reins of power in October, 2022. Before then, it was not certain whether anybody had made a move or succeeded in bringing all of them together under the same roof at the same time, except they met at private functions. In October 2021, the state hosted the first edition of Ekiti Oni Uyi (Honours) Award. It was dedicated to those we called Architects and Builders of Ekiti. All former Governors and Military Administrators were to be honoured. On the D-day however, only Capt. Yusuf and the late Col. Bawa’s family members were available. This would have been an opportunity for all the former governors to sit together at a state event. But for whatever reasons given, none of them showed up, thus deepening the impression that all was not well with their relationship with one another.

However, between October 16, 2022 and date, Governor Oyebanji had succeeded in bringing all the past leaders to come together and unite for the common good of Ekiti. This became noticeable within two months into his tenure. I could recall a meeting the Ministry of Budget &Economic Planning was having with him in November to discuss the 2023 Budget. In the middle of that meeting, the Governor was informed that His Excellency, Ayo Fayose was around to see him. He halted the meeting to receive his “August” visitor. It took about an hour before he returned to us. That Governor Fayose could seek audience at a moment’s notice and Governor BAO would agree to see him was like a wonder! On joining our meeting later, BAO spoke glowingly about Fayose. He even directed that we include the renovation of the Governor’s Office into the next year’s budget under discussion. He said Fayose pointed out some things in the building that needed quick attention. BAO jokingly told us: “you know Oga Fayose had eyes for such things.”

Later, the media space was agog with news of BAO visiting one predecessor or another. And for the first time in the history of Ekiti State, all former Governors were in church to celebrate BAO’s first anniversary. As far as I can recall, Fayose was there. So also were Segun Oni, Niyi Adebayo and JKF. It was like a coup. That was the beginning of a new era in Ekiti. Before long, we began to notice all the former governors speaking with one voice concerning Ekiti future and development. The rapport was not limited to former governors alone. BAO also reached out to political opponents from different camps. Bisi Kolawole, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2022 and Mrs Elebute of ADC and several others have been reconciled. It is also common knowledge that the governor is in tune with other leaders of thought who are not politicians.

These include the Obas, Aare Afe Babalola, Chief Wole Olanipekun, and other notables.

The prevailing peace on the political front is unprecedented. Except Niyi Adebayo, no governor enjoyed a moment of peace from the opposing party. All the ex-governors and other camps seemed to have imbibed the BAO mantra. He had consistently reiterated that the peace and progress of Ekiti supersede political differences. At different fora, BAO had spoken loud and clear about his commitment to unity among politicians. He said he was determined to maintain good and solid relationship with his predecessors and co-contestants irrespective of party affiliation. From his predecessors, he spoke of tapping into their wealth of experience while from his contemporaries, he would gain from their vision. According to him, the development of Ekiti is like the proverbial snake seen by a man but killed by a woman. The most important thing is that the snake is killed and prevented from “escaping or causing harm”. He likened his duty to that of the proverbial woman who had to “kill the snake”. Ekiti must develop. He consistently states that he consults with all former governors because he needed their wealth of experience.

Besides visitations, BAO had also demonstrated that Ekiti is “numerouno” in his dealings. He not only concluded projects of his predecessors, he brought them back to commission same. Until recently, because of political acrimony, a succeeding government would abandon a previous administration’s project. A governorwould rather abandon the inherited one and start his own irrespective of the former’s importance to the state and its people. On his return to power in 2018, Fayemi enacted a law to compel continuity in projects. BAO kept to the spirit of this law and went a step further. At different times, BAO had called Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, Fayose and JKF to commission the projects each started but now completed by BAO. In every of such instances, BAO would say that the projects are for Ekiti people. And then, he would state that it is better to honour leaders while still alive than to name monuments in their names after death.

In return, each of the leaders has something good to say about him. Fayemi said at a forum that he was surprised at the way BAO had “been uniting all the political leaders of Ekiti State”. JKF maintains that”not all leaders are blessed or endowed with such skill”.This, he said, is good for the system as unity and peace are sine qua non for development. Bisi Kolawole told the press sometimes ago that “BAO had demonstrated visionary and purposeful leadership”. As for Segun Oni, he lauded the Governor for being “a uniting force among the various political leaders in the state.” He applauded BAO’s commitment to good governance saying that “his inclusive approach to governance has fostered unity and peace in the state”.

On the part of Ayo Fayose, he said that BAO “is an Omoluabi (gentleman) who has performed exceedingly well”. With this preponderance of goodwill, it is not too difficult to agree with those who said that Oyebanji “has systematically rearranged the volatile nature of Ekiti politics into a secure atmosphere where opposition leaders and members fraternize as if they are one”.