Owie swells ADC by 40,000 members in Edo, pledges party supremacy

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday swelled in Edo State as former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie led not less than 40,000 of the Edo League of Democrats into the party.

Owie made the declaration when he led some other leaders of the group to obtain the membership card of the party in the state party secretariat where he said the ADC would adopt a strategy of members owning the party and not the party being for the moneybags.

He was accompanied to the State Secretariat of the party with some party leaders like Sunny Aguebor, Hon Nosa Ehima, a national leader of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Douglas Iyike among others.

According to Owie, “We started the League of Edo Democrats about a year and one month ago, we started after the Northern League of Democrats started their own. Today, we have 2,400 members per local government in Edo State. All of them have been directed to move into the ADC and register in their places, they are coming to join the party and not coming to fight.

“In the then UPN (Unity Party of Nigeria) from where I was in the House of Representatives for four years, there was monthly due by members and I have told the ADC interim National Chairman, we must reinvent it, the party is for the people, for everybody and not for moneybags.

“The PDP reversed this practice but the League of Democrats started it, the people must own the party, show discipline and show commitment.”

On his part, Aguebor said the ADC was actually founded in Benin City in his Bibi Hotel where Nwosu emerged as the first National Chairman “I thank God, I am happy today I am happy that the ADC is the platform that is going to deliver Nigeria and I am also happy with the composure of the state chairman of the AD, he has said severally that his interest is that Nigeria should be rescued.”

On his part, Iyike said “My decision was made up by the current situation in Nigeria, we started the APC from the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) long before people like Adams Oshiomhole came into the party, from ACD to AC, ACN and APC. I was also a member of the PDP so I understand the two political parties but I have decided to come here because I want the best for my people and the country. The current situation is not helping the people. We need an opposition that can stand the ruling party.”

The state chairman of the ADC, Kennedy Odion said it was a privilege for him to receive such a caliber of people into the ADC and expressed optimism that “The ADC will rescue Nigeria.”