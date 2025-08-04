Ovie of Oghara: Ibori’s footprints on Delta’s history remain indelible

The Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Noble Eshemitan, Orefe III, on Monday described former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, as an illustrious son and “a colossus of Urhobo land” whose legacy and contributions to Delta State and Nigeria deserve grand celebration as he turned 67.

Speaking at a royal audience with eminent sons and daughters of the Urhobo nation who gathered in Oghara for the birthday festivities, the monarch praised Ibori’s unwavering commitment to the state’s development and the empowerment of its people.

“Chief James Ibori is not just a leader; he is an institution, a man whose name evokes courage, leadership, and transformation,” the Ovie said. “At 67, we celebrate a man whose footprints on the sands of time remain indelible. He is indeed our illustrious son, and he is worth celebrating.”

The monarch recalled Ibori’s role in establishing the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), his robust infrastructural projects, and his championing of youth empowerment—policies successive administrations have built upon.

Ibori, who governed Delta from 1999 to 2007, is credited with laying the foundation for modern Delta through bold reforms, massive infrastructure rollout, and passionate advocacy for resource control and equity for the Niger Delta region.

Dignitaries from political, traditional, and corporate circles converged in Oghara to extol him as a unifier, strategist, and mentor. Leaders from the PDP and other parties said his political sagacity and fatherly influence have helped keep Delta politically stable and development-focused.

“Chief Ibori is a living legend. His name resonates across Nigeria because he stood firmly for the rights of his people,” a prominent guest noted. “Even in challenging times, he has remained a symbol of hope, resilience, and progress.”

The celebration featured cultural displays, prayers, and goodwill messages, with the people of Oghara and beyond reaffirming their pride in Ibori as a rare gem whose legacy will endure for generations.