Over 79 youths storm Enugu for 8th Prince Uwakwe Lawn Tennis tournament

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — Over 79 young tennis players from the South East and South South regions have converged in Enugu for the 8th edition of the Prince Victor Uwakwe Lawn Tennis Tournament, a fast-growing regional sporting event aimed at grooming Nigeria’s next generation of tennis champions.

Held at the Enugu Sports Club Tennis Court, the tournament—officially titled “Prince Victor Uwakwe Under-15 and Under-21 Regional Tennis Tournament”—features both male and female categories. A total of 63 male players (32 in Under-21 and 31 in Under-15) and 16 female players (eight each in the Under-21 and Under-15 categories) are participating in the 4-day event scheduled from August 20 to 23, 2025.

In his opening remarks, Prince Victor Uwakwe, the sponsor and visionary behind the tournament, reiterated his commitment to developing young tennis talent in Nigeria.

“We are here to nurture talent, ensure competitiveness, and create an environment for growth. Our aim is to produce world champions in the coming years,” Uwakwe stated.

He pledged to continue hosting the tournament annually and vowed to improve infrastructure, coaching quality, and partnerships with international tennis bodies to enhance the global competitiveness of Nigerian players.

“This tournament is here to stay. Every year, we will raise the standard, involve international stakeholders, and in four years, some of these players will be competing globally as champions,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Chuma Eze, Captain of the Tennis Section of Enugu Sports Club, praised Uwakwe for his consistency and dedication in organizing the tournament for eight consecutive years.

Eze noted that the event has now expanded to include the South West zone, beyond the initial South East and South South regions.

“This tournament has become a tradition here. With the level of consistency and growth, we may soon see it become a national tournament, involving the Middle Belt and other parts of the country,” he said.

He emphasized that beyond competition, the event serves as a platform for social integration, discipline, and learning for young athletes.

Meanwhile, tournament watchers recalled that during last year’s edition, John Nubari (Rivers) and Ezeh Chidinma (Anambra) won the Under-21 male and female categories, respectively. Chimaobi Isaac (Imo) and Ayetuoma Fego (Rivers) emerged winners in the Under-15 male and female categories.