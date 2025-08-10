Over 550 lives lost in Nigeria in 11 years to jungle justice – Amnesty Int’l

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Amnesty International has described mob action as barbaric , illegal and more importantly not a form of justice in all ramifications or under any circumstance.

It also revealed that no fewer than 555 have been killed across the country’s six geo-political zones in 11 years due to mob violence.

Programmes Manager for Amnesty international, Barbara Magaji, made the revelation at the weekend in Calabar during the campaign walk against mob violence by members of Amnesty International in Calabar.

Magaji said that the victims of mob violence are either framed up or unjustly attacked because someone raised a false alarm against them in a public public place which includes market places , squares or on the streets.

According to her, every year, out of the 11 years used for a study on mob violence, averagely 55 people die, as a result of mob violence.

Her words :”We spent two years documenting situations that happened across the country on mob violence for a period of 11 years, from 2012 to 2024.

“From the study we carried out, the sources mob violence as we saw, is that people are killed because of allegations of witch craft, or someone has said that some has stolen something in a public place.

“We discovered that victims are sometimes wrongly stoned or burnt to death.

“All we are asking is that members of the public should not take the laws into their hands. Once issues like this crops up, first report this to the police or other relevant agencies, she said.

She urged members of the public to report issues of theft and issues that could lead to mob violence to the police rather than mobbing the suspect.

She said :” The test was done in Nigeria across the six geo-political zones. We focus on every geo-political zone, all occurrences we saw across the states, we were able to document them.

“For instance, what was prevalent in Cross River State concerning mob violence is allegations of witchcraft even when it cannot be proven. People are just killed for just no reason.

“However if the person has died you can’t bring the person back to life. The right to life is violated, freedom to life is violated,” she said

She however called on Nigerians to always report any incident of such inclination to the police to allow justice to takes it course through due process not in violation of the law by condescending to self help(jungle justice).

“Allow the police to investigate, the lawyers to do the needful and ensure that the cases are listened to, the judiciary should ensure that the cases are determined so that people can trust the system,” she concluded.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Calabar Branch, Joseph Apajung Esq. said every form of mob action was not only illegal but barbaric as it is an infringement on human rights especially right to life.

He described mob action as murder and punishable by law as no one is allowed under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to take another man’s life in that manner.

“Once you suspect someone has committed a crime , simply report them to the police for investigation and possible arrest and fair hearing, no one is guilty until it is proven in a competent court of jurisdiction beyond reasonable doubt.

“Killing someone under the guise of mob action is murder and there is no justification for such barbaric act , Nigerians must have trust in our justice system.

“The fact that a suspect got bail doesn’t mean he has been set free, but due process must be followed till the conclusion of the matter”, he said.