Over 22 terror groups in Nigeria threatening peace of the nation

…Claims they target Christian communities most

By Jeff Agbodo

A human rights organisation, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, has alleged that terror groups, numbering over 22, are presently in Nigeria, destroying and threatening the peace of the nation.

Intersociety further alleged that the terror groups, which consist mainly of foreign Islamic bandits, aim to wipe out Christians in Nigeria, as their deadly attacks are targeted at mostly Christian-dominated areas.

Intersociety said the terror groups, presently using Nigeria as their safest haven, seem to be working to obliterate an estimated 112 million Christians and 13 million traditional religionists across the country, particularly in the South East, South-South, and North Central in the years to come.

A report released by the chairman of Intersociety, Emeka Umeagbalasi alleged that “the groups, in a bid to achieve their objectives, had so far massacred 7,087 Christians and abducted 7,800 in 220 days of 2025, mostly in the South East and South South. They have also killed thousands of liberal Muslims in parts of the North. They have killed 185,009 defenseless Nigerians.

“They have also forced millions of Christians out of their homes to become internally displaced persons, IDPs.

“These Islamic terror groups are using violence and genocidal means to obliterate or wipe out Nigeria’s indigenous ethnic groups and their identities”, the rights group alleged.

Intersociety noted that “these 22 terror groups operating unchallenged and under strongly suspected state protection, are seeking further to plunge Nigeria into a country where Christianity is banned and brutally crushed, relegated and forced underground.”

“Our study also showed that no fewer than 19,100 churches have been attacked, burnt down, or destroyed.

The number is on a steady growth. And no fewer than 500 Christian clerics were attacked and abducted in the past 16 years, including, 160 Catholic priests and the killing of eleven others, among them, Seminarians from 2015 to August 10, 2025.

“No fewer than 1,100 Christian communities, particularly in the North, were sacked by these Islamic jihadists”.

, and their ancestral lands, measuring about 20,000 square miles, were seized and occupied. The worst hit states are Plateau, Benue, Niger, and Southern Kaduna, among others.”

