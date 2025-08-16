Over 2,000 constituents benefit from Benue Deputy Speaker’s free medical outreach

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 2,000 persons from Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue have benefitted from the free medical outreach sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mrs. Lami Ogenyi.

The five-day outreach which attracted beneficiaries from the Ado State Constituency provided medical services that included surgeries for various ailments, eye care and distribution of free eye glasses and general healthcare services.

Speaking weekend on the intervention and other life changing projects she lobbied and attracted to the constituency, the Deputy Speaker said it was her little way of giving back to the people who showed her love and gave her so much support and have stood solidly behind her to ensure her success.

“So I brought in medical practitioners from Abuja and in Makurdi for the free outreach during which over 120 persons were operated for hyenia, appendix and glacoma and over 280 glasses were given to people with eye problems.

“In all, over 2,000 patients were attended To by the medical team in the five days of the intervention. The outreach which took about N80million gave me so much joy because it gave many of the beneficiaries the opptunity to get treatment for ailments that troubled some of them for long,” she said.

Aside the medical outreach, Mrs. Ogenyi also disclosed her other interventions in her constituency to improve the lives of people saying “I have sunk 15 boreholes and given scholarships to many students as well as job opportunities to many of my constituents.

“I gave 45 slots of SUBEB employment to my people; three at the Teaching hospital, six slots in the Police and 16 persons got army recruitment.

“I have also been empowering women and giving them stipends ranging from 100,000 to 150,000 to support them to do things to help their families.”

She recalled that on the day of her thanksgiving, “I promised to renovate a school but did not mention which one but it was a community school. I have finished building two classrooms already which is awaiting furnishing.

“I was also able to renovate six classrooms, six toilets and donated a big generator for ICT students as well as 60 chairs for the students of Apa Community school. In Agila community School I am building two classrooms and they are at the roofing stage now.”

The Deputy Speaker who thanked Governor Hyacinth Alia for listening to the cry of her constituents by approving the ongoing work on the long abandoned Igumale-Agila Road said the people would continue to appreciate and support the Governor for taking up the road that was abandoned for over 45 years and according priority attention to it.

She said “I had promised to facilitate the construction of the Igumale-Agila road during my campaigns through the Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia. The road had been dilapidated for over 45 years and God sent a listening Governor who heard our cry.

“On this fateful day I was talking with the Governor about the road during the budget preparation and the Commissioner for Finance who came to my community for my programme and saw how bad the road was told the Governor that he was giving up his own request in order to accommodate the road in Ado because of the state of the road.

“Our listening Governor called the Director General of Special Projects to include the Igumale-Agila Road in the budget. That is how the road was included and work on the road is progressing steadily and I can assure you that Ado people are very happy with the Governor for what he has done for them after years of abandonment by successive governments.

“Even while the project is ongoing, I went to the House of Representatives and met with the Chairman, Appropriations to lobby for my people and he was able to give us some projects like solar street lights in the 10 council wards of Ado LGA. I also went to the Deputy Speaker and was able to attract five more projects all in a bid to ensure that my people enjoy the dividends of democracy and are happy which also gives me joy as their elected representative.”