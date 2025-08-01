Our goal is to end youth joblessness in Nigeria – Entrepreneur, Theophy Esuike

In a timely response to Nigeria’s alarming youth unemployment rate, a new digital platform, BudRace, has been launched to redefine how young Nigerians find jobs, build careers, and connect with trusted employers across Africa and beyond.

Founded by Nigerian entrepreneur Theophy Esuike, BudRace is not just another job listing site. It’s a career advancement ecosystem built specifically for the Nigerian market — combining smart technology with local insight to help bridge the gap between talent and opportunity.

“We believe everyone deserves a chance to grow,” said Esuike. “Whether you’re looking to get hired, hire talent, or grow professionally, BudRace was built with you in mind.”

With over 40% of Nigerians under 35 either unemployed or underemployed, the platform is stepping in to offer real solutions. BudRace features AI-powered job matching, skill-based assessments, a CV builder, verified employer listings, and career development tools — all available through affordable freemium access plans.

The platform also addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing Nigerian job seekers: trust. By ensuring that only vetted companies can post job vacancies, BudRace aims to eliminate fake listings and recruitment scams, which have become increasingly common in the country’s job market.

“We’ve built a homegrown platform that understands the needs of Nigerian job seekers and employers,” Esuike added. “And now, we’re launching a national campaign to expand our reach and deepen our impact.”

As Nigeria continues to face rising underemployment, brain drain, and limited local opportunities, BudRace also positions itself as a gateway to global remote work — especially within the tech and startup space, where demand for skilled African talent is growing.

With its nationwide rollout underway, the BudRace team is calling on job seekers, startups, and recruiters to explore the platform and take advantage of its tools, events, and supportive community.

By combining innovation, accessibility, and local relevance, BudRace is poised to become a key player in reshaping Nigeria’s employment landscape and empowering a new generation of professionals.