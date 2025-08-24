Otuekong Sunny Jackson Udoh reveals untold story of Akwa Ibom’s creation

By Jacob Ajom

Otuekong Sunny Jackson Udoh shared important insights into the creation of Akwa Ibom State, emphasizing the pivotal role of Etinan Federal Constituency in shaping the state’s history. Speaking at the Etinan Federal Constituency Town Square Meeting on Saturday, August 23, 2025, he highlighted the strategic vision and determination of his people in ensuring effective leadership and representation.

Reflecting on the historical journey, the elder statesman said, “In 1928, our people led the agitation for the creation of the state through the formation of the Ibibio State Union, led by Samson Udo Etuk. It was in this federal constituency that the name Akwa Ibom was coined, a name that would later become the identity and pride of our people.”

The former member of the Cross River State House of Assembly elaborated on key milestones, stating, “In 1983, I moved the first motion for the creation of Akwa Ibom State, seconded by T.O. Akpan. Remarkably, the strategy employed made it possible for this federal constituency to produce two governorship candidates for the two major parties, NRC and SDP. Out of this emerged the first civilian governor of our state, Obong Akpan Isemin.”

Otuekong Udoh further highlighted the community’s commitment to preserving the state’s capital, saying, “It was the determination of this federal constituency that ensured the capital of Akwa Ibom remained in Uyo, despite strong opposition from other quarters. This truth must never be lost. To preserve it, I will publish a detailed account before the end of 2025, setting out the true story of how our state was created and how the fight over the capital was resolved.”

He commended Governor Pastor Umo Eno’s administration for its grassroots approach to infrastructural development and community empowerment, urging constituents to continue supporting initiatives aimed at sustaining the state’s growth and progress.

Governor Eno was warmly received by the people and hosted in a grand homecoming, marking the event as a celebration of Akwa Ibom’s rich history, the strategic foresight of Etinan Federal Constituency, and the ongoing progress in the state.