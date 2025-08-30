Otu hails Tinubu over establishing South-South Development Commission

…Congratulates Abang, Odey on Inauguration

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has commended President Bola Tinubu for the “historic and justice-driven” establishment of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), describing it as a long-awaited dawn for the oil-rich region.

Speaking on Friday, Otu said the creation of the Commission was a “testament to President Tinubu’s uncommon vision, equity-driven leadership, and deep commitment to the equitable blossoming of Nigeria’s diverse regions.”

“For too long, the South-South, despite its abundant natural endowments, has yearned for a robust institutional framework to translate its wealth into prosperity for its people. Truly, this Commission emerges as a long-awaited dawn,” he stated.

The Governor also congratulated members of the newly inaugurated Board of the SSDC, sworn in on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh. He particularly hailed the appointments of two Cross River indigenes—Mr. Soni Abang and Rt. Hon. Larry Odey—whom he described as “distinguished sons of the soil entrusted with a sacred responsibility to shape the destiny of the region.”

“For you, my brothers, Soni Abang and Larry Odey, your inauguration is not merely a political appointment—it is a sacred trust, a call to etch your names in golden letters upon the annals of our region’s renaissance,” Otu said.

While acknowledging their experience and commitment, he urged them and their colleagues on the Board to ensure the Commission emerges as a beacon of inclusivity, progress, and shared prosperity. He charged them to work tirelessly to guarantee that the South-South receives what rightfully belongs to it.

“The South-South is a region whose resources flow as rivers, yet whose promise has too often been deferred. Your mandate must be wielded with uncommon fidelity—uplifting the youth, empowering communities, and weaving the six states into a single fabric of hope and advancement,” Otu added.

The Governor assured the new leadership of the SSDC of Cross River State’s full support, stressing that his administration is determined to partner with the Commission to harness the region’s vast wealth, transform lives, end deprivation, and place the South-South on an irreversible path of inclusive prosperity.