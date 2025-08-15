Otigba drops new single ‘Okanga Reloaded’ featuring Slowdog

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian highlife and Afrobeat sensation, Mr. Onyebuchi Orakwelu, popularly known as Otigba, has set the music scene ablaze with the release of his latest single, Okanga Reloaded, featuring indigenous rap heavyweight, Slowdog.

The track, which dropped yesterday, is already making waves across streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Deezer.

The official music video, now live on YouTube, delivers a gripping visual narrative that amplifies the song’s street energy and powerful message.

Speaking on the release, Otigba said: “Okanga Reloaded fuses modern highlife melodies with gritty Igbo rap, crafting a sound that celebrates resilience, hustle, and the drive for greatness.

“Otigba’s smooth, melodic delivery merges seamlessly with Slowdog’s razor-sharp lyrical flow, breathing fresh life into the Okanga legacy.

“This song is a statement. Okanga Reloaded is about power, confidence, and progress. Collaborating with Slowdog brought a whole new fire to the track. We made something for the streets, for the culture, and for everyone chasing success.”

A reimagined version of his earlier hit Okanga, the new single is already trending across Eastern Nigeria and beyond, with fans praising its blend of traditional highlife rhythms and streetwise storytelling.

With Okanga Reloaded, Otigba reaffirms his place as one of the leading voices redefining contemporary highlife and Afrobeat for a new generation.