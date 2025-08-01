Osun traditional rulers seek solution to Speaker, monarch’s imbroglio

say Egbedun is a good LG ambassador in govt.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the crisis that erupted between the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, and the Alasi of Asi, Oba Oyewale Olasunkanmi, the traditional institution in Odo-Otin local government has intervened in the matter to resolve the imbroglio.

It would be recalled that the Speaker and the monarch of his community have both accused each other of issuing death threats, raising tension in the community.

But the President, Odo-Otin local government council of traditional rulers, the Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode disclosed that steps have been taken to resolve the matter with a view to ensuring that peace reign between the duo.

He said a meeting of traditional rulers in the local government has mandated that the issue be resolved amicably and efforts is ongoing to investigate the matter with a view to achieving a truce.

“The royal fathers that were with me here on Thursday include Oloyan of Oyan, Atapara of Iyeku and Alagbeye of Agbeye. We want to assure residents of Odo Otin local government and the rest of Osun that whatever disagreement between the two men would be resolved.”

“The Alasi has been invited to brief us on what transpired between the two of them, I am of the opinion that it is not a serious issue that we would not be able to resolve”, he said.

Similarly, the Oloyan of Oyan, Oba Kilani Adekeye said he returned home to resolve the matter, as he was not around when the issue escalated, saying he has put a call to the two parties.

I have spoken with the two parties and decided to come back home to resolve the issue. I am very confident that both the Speaker and Alasi are peaceful persons and would give peace a chance”, he added.

The two traditional rulers, however, agreed that the speaker is a worthy representative of the local government in government and has facilitated a lot of projects to the community, hence, deserves the support of all and sundry in the council area.