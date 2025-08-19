Osun traditional council begs Tinubu to intervene in LG withheld allocations

The Osun Council of Traditional Rulers has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the prompt release of the withheld allocations due to the local government areas in the state.

The traditional rulers stated that the non-payment of allocations had paralyzed activities in all local governments in the state.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of their meeting at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was read by the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin.

The council explained that traditional rulers, being natural leaders and closest to the people, are critical stakeholders in nation-building, human development, and community engagement.

“As purely apolitical fathers of the land, we are not interested in the politics, individual differences, or whatever that could be responsible for the seizure of the local government allocations.

“Our interest is to see a working society and functional local government for the benefit of all, especially the vulnerable individuals across our communities.

“It is an open secret that the traditional institutions across the country are being upheld through the five percent deductions from the Local Government allocation, and when this is not available, it will be almost impossible for us to serve our people adequately,” the council said.

They also stated that it was worrisome to see the council secretariats suddenly becoming inactive due to the withholding of allocations meant for their smooth operation.

The council stated that the issues leading to the withholding of the allocations had nothing to do with the common people, who were currently bearing the brunt.

The traditional rulers stated that the continued seizure of the funds would exacerbate poverty and hinder development across Osun communities.

“It is on this note that we call on Mr President to intervene as the father of the nation.

“We will be glad if the President can hear the cries of common community dwellers across our farmlands and villages, suffering hugely from the total deactivation of local government activities for several months,” the traditional rulers said.

NAN reports that local governments in the state had been in crisis following the Feb. 10 judgment by the Court of Appeal, Akure.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that the judgment did not reinstate the sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen and councillors elected in 2022, while the APC insisted on their return to office.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) subsequently directed local government workers to withdraw their services from February 17, citing security concerns.