Osun group petitions Adeleke, seeks review of borehole drilling permit policy

An Osun-based association, the Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens (CCNC), has petitioned Governor Ademola Adeleke, urging a review of the newly introduced policy that requires individuals and companies to obtain permits and pay fees before drilling boreholes in the state.

In a petition titled “Petition Against the New Policy on Drilling Permit for Boreholes in Osun State” and signed by its General Secretary, Owolabi Hassan Tobest, the group said the policy may add to the financial pressures already facing residents.

According to the petition, many households in Osun State depend on boreholes as their main source of clean water due to limited public water supply. It noted that the reliance on boreholes is largely out of necessity.

“For instance, in Osun State, over 70 percent of households rely on boreholes as their primary source of water due to the inadequacy of government-provided water supply,” the petition stated.

The group expressed concern that the new policy could increase hardship for low-income families and urged the state government to reconsider it in order to align with efforts to improve living standards.

The CCNC also appealed to Governor Adeleke to take into account the possible social and economic implications of the policy.

“Water is essential for life, and accessing it should not become more difficult for citizens who are already under economic pressure,” the petition read.

Beyond calling for a review, the group recommended that the government:

Expand access to public water supply across the state.

Ensure transparency in revenue collection.

Retain internal revenue processes within authorised state agencies.

Support borehole drilling practitioners by improving systems and providing access to modern equipment.