Osun gov poll: INEC to publish names of candidates Dec

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO —THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, disclosed that electorate in Osun State would by December 2025, know candidates of the political parties vying for the governorship seat in 2026.

INEC had released notice of election for the State Governorship election in the state fixing election for August 8, 2026.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Osun State, Dr Mutiu Agboke, while presenting the notice of election to officials of political parties at a stakeholders’ engagement in Osogbo, said parties’ primary is expected to end by December 15, 2025, for nomination to the commission.

Agboke said: “Going by the timetable released by the headquarters of the commission, the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, will start on November 24, 2025, and end on December 25, 2025. This is necessary to enable political parties to democratically nominate candidates for the election as required by section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The submission of forms EC9 (personal particulars of candidates) and EC9B (Names/list of nominated candidates) online at the nomination portal of the commission from 9am on January 15, 2026, to 6pm on February 9, 2026. Access code for the submission of nomination forms shall be available for collection on December 15, 2025, at the headquarters of the commission.”