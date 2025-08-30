Osun Gov, Adeleke celebrates wife, Erelu Ngozi on her birthday, extol her virtues

…as she is inducted into Nigeria Books of Record ‘Hall of Fame.’

Governor Ademola Adeleke has congratulated his wife, Amb. Erelu Ngozi on the occasion of her birthday celebration that coincided with her investiture and induction into the Nigerian Books of Record’s ‘Hall of Fame.’

In an exclusive birthday party held at, Admus Hotels, Oshogbo, the State capital, the colourful event was filled with lots of dignitaries from all walks of life. Among them, were top government officials in Osun State led by the Executive Governor, Ademola Adeleke and some royal fathers that include His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II, Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa, Osun State; HRM. Eze Emma Saint-George Ekeh, Ishi Ubom of Ishi Ubomiri, Mbaitolu, Imo State and HRM. Oba Dr. Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, the Timi of Ede Land among others.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Adeleke who described his wife as “a dependable partner and supporter of his governance legacies in the State, mentioned that the birthday is also, a celebration of joy, grace and divine blessings on the first family.

He said: “I rejoice with my dear wife, Amb. Erelu Ngozi on the occasion of her birthday. She is a pillar of support and a beautiful mother. I praise her years of passionate support for me and the family.

“I acknowledge her contributions to State governance through her many empowerment programmes and projects. Her role as facilitator of empowerment programmes is appreciated locally and nationally,” the Governor noted.

The Governor also extol her virtues on her recognition by the Nigerian Books of Record, charging her not to relent in her positive roles as a mover of empowerment and support for the State.

“As you add another chapter to your remarkable journey, I rejoice especially in your well-deserved induction into the Nigerian Books of Record. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a national honour that reflects the depth of your impact, character and contributions. I am endlessly proud to walk in the path of life with a woman who continues to inspire far beyond the walls of our home.

“I charge you to redouble your efforts in support of the poor and the less privileged. On behalf of the Government and People of Osun state, I wish you more blessed years in divine grace and opportunities”, the Governor noted.

Erelu Adeleke who is a United Nation’s Peace Ambassador including a traditional title of Erelu Soludero of Erinmo-Ijesa land is a passionate philanthropist. She has made impact through her Foundation, the Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation, empowering countless individuals in Osun State and beyond. She has received many awards in the past through her humanitarian impacts.