Osun 2026: Oyetola has no preferred candidate – Ex-Deputy Governor

– Joins governorship race

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Immediate past Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi, has disclosed that his former boss and Governor of the State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has no preferred candidate ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Alabi served as Adegboyega’s deputy Governor between 2018-2022 under the All Progressives Congress, APC, and decided to join the race to pick the APC ticket.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, Alabi disclosed that he declared his aspiration late because he was waiting for Oyetola, now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, to decide on whether he is contesting or not.

“Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola, does not have a preferred aspirant within the APC. It is true that he has a working relationship with Bola Oyebamiji, but that doesn’t mean he is Oyetola’s preferred person.

“I know him very well. I have worked with him like so many other aspirants and would not choose any aspirant above others. He has briefed us all and wished everyone good luck”, he added

He said his aspiration to lead Osun State as Governor is not born out of personal ambition, but out of a deep calling to serve, disclosing that “I have walked through the towns and villages of our state, worked with communities, and engaged with the hardworking men and women who form the backbone of our society. I have seen their struggles, but also their resilience. I am convinced that with effective leadership, we can win back our ticket and unlock the full potential of our state.

“I offer myself to lead Osun into a new era where governance delivers real impact and every citizen – young or old, farmer or trader, artisan or entrepreneur – can feel the presence of government in their lives and make Osun State a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

He noted that his philosophy is built on the principles of Inclusive growth through unity and discipline.