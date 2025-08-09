Osun 2026: God is on ADC’s side – Aregbesola tells supporters

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Secretary, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Ogbeni Raif Aregbesola, has disclosed that God will secure victory for his party in the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The former Governor of the State disclosed the 60th birthday party of one of his associates and former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salam, on Sunday.

According to him, I don’t want to offend the speaker of the House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, and the representative of the Governor. But I am very sure that it is our own that God will do.

Meanwhile, the guest lecturer, Professor Shola Omotola, who spoke on “Legislative Contributions to the Sustenance of Nigeria’s Democracy since 1999: Hurdles We Must Overcome,” emphasised the need for strict laws to curb the rate of defections, stressing that it poses a great challenge to democracy in Nigeria.

He argued that the phenomenon of leaving political parties without consequences has significantly hindered the legislature’s ability to contribute to the consolidation of democracy.

He, however, proposed reforms for political parties, focusing on strengthening internal party democracy, adding that there should be appropriate legal sanctions for party switching to serve as a deterrent.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Osun Assembly, Wale Egbedun, congratulated the celebrant on his 60th birthday, noting that his contributions to the legislature will forever be remembered.

His words, “You have always been my role model. The 8th assembly is proud to associate with you. We see you as a role model.

“I told my people that I will relocate to my community if they elect me. I did it because I saw you, being the only speaker in the history of Osun that holds his house firmly.”