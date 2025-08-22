Osun 2026: Adopt Omisore as consensus candidate to unseat Adeleke – APC’s Jamiu urges stakeholders

Senator Iyiola Omisore

By Demola Akinyemi

Former aide to Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, when he was governor of Osun state, Alhaji Jamiu Olawumi has urged stakeholders in All Progressives Congress(APC)to adopt Senator Iyiola Omisore as a consensus candidate in the Osun state 2026 gubernatorial election, to unseat the incumbent Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

Jami,u while speaking with journalists recently in Ilorin, said this became necessary because Senator Iyiola Omisore as a veteran, had paid his dues in the political history of the state and Nigeria, and he is the only person who can rescue the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that,”The situation we found ourselves in Osun State demands that a veteran who is capable and has capacity should contest the next governor of Osun State.

‘All other contestants, other aspirants within the party, are my friends. But I want to say that, none of them can be said to have the capacity and competence of Otunba Iyiola Omisore.

“There are two former deputy governors in the race,but Otunba Iyiola Omisore was deputy governor from 1999 to 2003.

“He became a senator two times, and was the chairman of the Appropriation Committee of the House of Senate. And the import of his being in the Senate then, you can get the footprints even across the Southwest part of Nigeria. So my position is to espouse this idea so that our party will not dissipate energy wrongly.

“Everybody should come together and agree that this is the man who has the capacity in Osun State today.

“I don’t think Osun State APC should be looking at the wheel of party primaries. It should be a consensus for Senator Iyiola Omisore, who has the needed political skills and experience to unseat the current PDP government in Osun state.”

Jamiu particularly recalled that in 1999, when the current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state, Senator Iyiola Omisore was the Deputy governor of Osun, so this is the payback time for him to become the governor of Osun state.

According to him,”the roles Otunba Omisore and the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, played to secure former late President Buhari, which also gave Asiwaju the ticket of becoming the president of Nigeria, were top-notch in the history of APC.

He added that”as the National Secretary of the party, he was in charge of the delegate list. He was also standing off to the former national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

“Why I’m saying all of these is that the trick of just nominating somebody will not see the light of day. He indeed also worked for the ticket that produced the president, the sitting president now.

“And if you recall, in 2018, it was Iyiola Omisore who gave us the ticket, the victory against Adeleke, so that Mr. Gboyega Oyetola became the governor of Osun State. If he had not joined us then, former governor Oyetola wouldn’t have been governor. But he weighed the two options.

“He saw in Oyetola, a very successful man, somebody who has done so well in the private sector, as a dancer would perform incredibly well as the governor. He supported the votes we garnered in his constituency, and gave us the victory, so this is also a payback time for him”