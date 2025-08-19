OSOPADEC appeals to Aiyedatiwa to increase derivation fund to 55 percent

— Laments 40 percent giving since 2004, no more adequate

By Dayo Johnson Akure

An interventionist agency, the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, OSOPADEC, has appealed to governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to increase the agency’s 40 percent of the 13 percent oil derivation fund accruing to the state government to 55 percent.

The agency receives and administers exclusively, 40% of the 13% oil derivation fund accruing to the state government for the development of the oil producing areas (Ilaje and Ese-Odo) of the State.

It’s chairman, Prince Biyi Poroye, made the appeal during the flag- off ceremony of the 2023/2024 scholarship/ bursary scheme awards in Akure, the state capital.

The presentation of the scheme to 4,837 qualified students am mounting to N286.7milliom aswere presented by the wife of the governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa in a ceremony that attracted stakeholders across the oil producing communities.

Poroye cited the unique challenges of the developing the riverine communities for the increase in the derivation to the agency.

According ” you will agree with me that the mandate area is a special terrain. The intervention agency in Delta state is asking for 70 percent while other state are collecting 50 percent.

” We are appealing to our governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa to be magnanimous by increasing it from 40 percent to 55 percent. The 40 percent is insufficient. We are also appealing to th state House of Assembly to come to our aid.

“We are talking not only to the Governor, to the House of Assembly members, and we expect every good citizen of Ondo State to join us in this voice.

Poroye said that the agency started receiving the 40 percent since 2004. If more money is given to OSOPADEC , it would be judiously expended.

“So if we are giving 55 percent, which is still mega, compared to what Delta state is asking, we can be less assured that the commission will do better.

While thanking the governor, Poroye, said that ” the timely and gracious approval of a ₦33.8 billion budget for OSOPADEC remains the highest in the annals of the Commission.

“This audacious allocation is not just a figure on paper; it is a veritable source for our people, targeting critical sectors such as roads, electricity, healthcare, housing, water supply, and education under the “OUR EASE” Agenda.

“Last year alone, over 5,000 students benefitted from this scheme. This year, a total of 4,837 qualified students have been approved to benefit, with a total sum of ₦286,700,000.00 earmarked for disbursement.

“This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to empowering our young people to pursue their dreams without fear of financial burden.

The wife of the governor, Mrs Aiyedatiwa, in her speech, commended the initiative as a reflection of the administration’s “people-first” philosophy, noting that education remains the bedrock of sustainable development.

Mrs Aiyedatiwa said “This programme embodies our collective resolve to build a brighter future for our children and youth and to ensure that no child is left behind in the pursuit of quality education,” she said.

She highlighted the administration’s achievements in school renovation, teachers’ recruitment and training, healthcare delivery, road construction, youth and women empowerment initiatives, and security through the repositioning of the Amotekun Corps.

While charging students to make the best use of the opportunity, she said: “As you receive this support, remain diligent, focused and committed to excellence. Remember that Ondo State believes in you and is investing in your potential to become tomorrow’s leaders, innovators and change-makers.”