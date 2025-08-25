Ositelu urges govt to prioritise policies that reduce inflation, ensure food security

By Damilola Olufemi

The Primate of The Church of the Lord Worldwide (TCLAW), Most Rev. Dr. Rufus Ositelu, has implored government in all levels to place priority on policies that would reduce inflation and food security in the Nigeria.

Ositelu, who is also the President, World Council of Churches (WCC), Africa, made the call in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 89th edition of the yearly Tabieorar celebration of the Church held August 22, at Ogere-Remo, Ogun state, themed “Marvellous God.”

The primate while urging government to investment in agriculture, improvement of its infrastructure, enhancing its human capital, and creating a more favourable business environment, noted that Nigeria is currently faced with some challenges, including economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and corruption.

He added that while some successes have been recorded by the government, there are still more needs to be done.

Ositelu, however, called on government to “foster (youth) innovation and entrepreneurship, and local industries to create jobs and reduce dependence on imports.”

The WCC president further stated that human rights should be protected, and “the rule of law should be strengthened.”

He added that “transparency and accountability should be promoted; citizens participation and prioritising social and economic development; fighting corruption should be nurtured and strengthened,” as part of achieving good governance in Nigeria.

In his admonition, Ositelu noted that the Church is an integral part of the society and therefore has a duty to contribute to national development.

He urged members of the Church to let the Tabieorar festival be a moment of deep reflection and rededication while quoting the scripture in Isaiah 40:31 “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

The primate called on Christians to be hopeful and turn to God with a grateful heart for support and inspiration, as there will surely be light at the end of the tunnel.

He prayed for Nigeria, as the Church celebrates its 100th anniversary in November 2025.

He prayed that “every weary soul here shall find strength; every troubled heart shall find peace; and every broken hope shall find restoration.”