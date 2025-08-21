Oshiobugie makes history with first-ever TEDxyouth event in Milton Keynes

Nigerian-born youth mentor and educator, Zion Oshiobugie, has etched his name in history by orchestrating the inaugural TEDxYouth event in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, on International Youth Day 2025.

The event, themed “Limitless Horizons,” was completely sold out and brought together young speakers, performers, and community leaders in a gathering that placed young people at the heart of global conversations. Oshiobugie, who is the founder of Youth Visionaries CIC in the UK, explained that the event was driven by his passion to give young people a stage where their voices could be heard worldwide.

“Young people are not just the future — they are the present. They carry gifts, voices, and possibilities that deserve to be heard now. This TEDx event was my way of creating a platform where those voices can inspire the world,” he said.

The audience was captivated by the compelling talks from a diverse group of young speakers, including Amaira & Eva Deotale, Tanvi & Aarav Desai, Ife Thomas, Mariano Costa, Frederick Afrifa, Prisha Tapre, Magdalena Beckett and Musonda Veronica Malama. The artistic performances from Maureen Onwunali, JedSax, Huldah and Maahi Badiani added a touch of rhythm and soul to the occasion.

Special guests present included Emily Darlington MP, Alice Wilby of the University of Northampton, Mayor James Lancaster, Francis Nielsen of MK Gallery, Sharon Oranekwu, Grace Itofa-Ivarah, Nana Ama Ofori-Atta, Tendai Rukarwa and Chris Curtis MP. The event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors MK Community Foundation and CLICK Arts Foundation, with MK Gallery, Yeve and Emboldened as invaluable partners.

Oshiobugie, who hails from Nigeria, has dedicated his career to mentoring and empowering young people through education, employability training and creative youth work. Through his organisation Youth Visionaries CIC, he delivers programmes in mental health, digital skills and the creative arts, ensuring that young people have opportunities to grow, lead and thrive.

Reflecting on the milestone, he said: “Hosting the first-ever TEDxYouth in Milton Keynes is just the beginning. Through Youth Visionaries, I want to keep building more platforms where young people can discover their voice, showcase their talents and inspire the world. My dream is to see young people everywhere in Nigeria and across the globe step into their limitless horizons.”

The success of the event is already being celebrated as a milestone for Milton Keynes and a proud achievement for Nigerians making a significant global impact.