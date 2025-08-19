Ose Anenih resigns from PDP

Ose Anenih, son of the late Chief Anthony Anenih, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally resigned his membership of the party.

In a letter dated August 18, 2025, and addressed to the Ward Chairman of PDP in Arue Ward 3, Uromi, Edo State, Anenih said his decision followed a period of personal reflection and a desire to step back from active partisan politics.

“This decision was not made lightly,” he stated. “From the very beginning, I have stood with the PDP through its triumphs and its trials, bound by a belief in the promise of Nigerian democracy and in the ideals that first drew me to the Umbrella.”

He described his journey with the PDP as one filled with meaningful relationships, important lessons, and formative experiences, but noted that he now wishes to focus on other areas of his life.

“At this point in my life, I must step back from the arena of partisan politics. My duty now lies first with my family and with other responsibilities that demand my full attention,” Anenih wrote.

Despite his exit from the party, Anenih reiterated his dedication to Nigeria’s democratic development. “My commitment to Nigeria’s progress remains unshaken. I will continue to contribute to intellectual and civic conversations that seek to improve governance and, above all, the lives of the governed.”

Chief Tony Anenih, widely regarded for his role in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape, was instrumental in the PDP’s early years. His son’s resignation comes amid ongoing shifts within the nation’s political landscape.