Oredo APC backs State Secretary over calls for resignation

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oredo on Tuesday declared support for the State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawrence Okah who was few days ago by a group Oredo Local Government APC Concerned Group calling for his resignation for alleged influencing appointments in his Oredo Ward 7 alone.

A statement by the Chairman and the Secretary, Mr Osandudiamen Osarenkhoe and Ms. Magdalene Ishekhure said the group is not known to the party and that they were maligning Okah, a man they said has contributed to the successes of the party in the state.

“The leadership of APC in Oredo Local Government has viewed the activities of those involved in the illicit campaign as one that is being sponsored by the opposition political party.

“Firstly, the group members connected to the media statement coordinated by one Osamuyi Osadiaye are not known members of the APC in Oredo Local Government Area.

“They are impostors and interlopers trying to create trouble in the local government chapter of the APC.

“Members of the public are hereby called upon to disregard the Press statement in its entirety as everything said by the fake APC members are all lies from the pit of hell.

“Mr. Lawrence Okah is a reputable party man who has put everything humanly and constitutionally possible to ensure that APC remains the party to beat in Edo state and Nigeria as a whole.”

The statement said Governor Monday Okpebholo was doing well with projects in all parts of the state.

They said the people of the local government area are expected to continue to mobilize for the renewed agenda of the President of Nigeria just as they commended the recent victories of the party in the Senatorial and House of Representatives by-elections.