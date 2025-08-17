OPHK kill 1 Boko Haram terrorist, recovers 3 AK47 rifles, other ammunition in an intelligence operation

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai have again neutralised one member of Boko Haram terrorist following an intelligence operation around the axis of Mafa local government area in Borno state.

Sources revealed that, an AK47 rifle and 5 magazines were also recovered by troops.

Mafa is about 40kms drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

A reliable Security Source told our Correspondent on Sunday that the incident took place on 7th August, 2025 with support from members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

“In an intelligence-led follow-on operations, troops of Operation HADIN KAI with the Civilian Joint Task operating along the Mafa border corridor recovered 3 AK-47 rifles and 5 AK-47 rifle magazines believed to be part of the terrorists’ cache of arms and ammunition.

“The successful recovery followed an earlier encounter with the terrorists on 7 August 2025, resulting in the neutralisation of one of the terrorists.

“The follow-on operations eventually led to the recovery of the additional weapons and magazines.

“Troops have been commended by the Military High Command for the feat and urged to sustain such intelligence led operations across the theatre”.