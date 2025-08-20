Open grazing can’t end overnight due to … — MACBAN national secretary

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — The National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Bello Aliyu Gotomo, says open grazing will persist for some time in Nigeria owing to the high financial demands of establishing ranches.

Gotomo explained that while pastoralists understand the advantages of ranching, numerous challenges — especially the need to consistently supply feed and water when animals are confined — make immediate transition difficult.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard during the inauguration of MACBAN’s South East chapter in Enugu on Tuesday, Gotomo said that recent initiatives such as the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the launch of a pasture development campaign in Gwari Area Council of the FCT offer hope for sustainable livestock feed provision.

“Our major role in MACBAN is to liaise with authorities, traditional rulers, and communities to ensure peaceful coexistence and encourage our members to adopt modern livestock production methods,” he said.

He noted that even though some states have enacted anti-open grazing laws, enforcement has proven difficult because pastoralism is deeply rooted in culture and tradition.

“Ranching is capital intensive. You can’t ask local herders to abandon their way of life overnight — just like you can’t expect local farmers to suddenly switch to mechanized farming,” Gotomo said.

He pointed out that population growth and infrastructural development have reduced available grazing reserves, but stressed that gradual adoption of modern practices is underway.

“With the new livestock ministry and support from states, we are working to address the main challenges of feed and water by encouraging commercial feed production during dry seasons,” he noted.

Gotomo added that MACBAN is also working toward controlling cattle movements to improve animal productivity, encourage education among pastoralist children, and promote peaceful coexistence.

“Livestock farming is an age-old Nigerian enterprise and a huge national resource. Just as we provide infrastructure for aviation, we should support livestock production across the country,” he said.