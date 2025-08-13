Ooni of Ife to grace second Ita Ajero Festival

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will make a royal appearance at the second edition of the Ita Ajero Festival, scheduled for Monday, August 18, at the historic Erekesan Market Square, Ijero-Ekiti.

The 2025 edition, which begins at 9:00 a.m., will also feature the Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole.

Highlights will include a live performance by Fuji music legend Dr. Saheed Osupa, along with colourful cultural displays celebrating the traditions and heritage of the Ijero people.

According to the festival committee, the Ita Ajero Festival serves as a platform to preserve cultural heritage, foster unity, promote tourism, and boost local economic growth.

Culture, tradition, and music enthusiasts are invited to be part of this memorable celebration.