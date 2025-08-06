Onoh mourns victims of Ghana helicopter crash

By Dennis Agbo

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east Dr Josef Onoh has expressed grief over the death of eight Ghanaian helicopter crash victims that took place on Wednesday.

He particularly wept about the loss of his friend, the Ghanaian Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who was one of the victims of the air disaster.

A Ghanaian Air Force craft had on Wednesday crashed in Ashanti region of the West Africa country, killing the Defence minister, the Environment minister and six others.

Onoh said that the crash has left him in a state of deep grief and disbelief, adding that over time, he had the privilege of building a personal and profoundly cordial relationship with Dr. Murtala Mohammed.

“His warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to public service were qualities that not only inspired those around him but also fostered a bond of mutual respect and friendship between us. This loss, so sudden and tragic; feels deeply personal to me, as it has abruptly ended a relationship that held great promise and meaning.

“I mourn with you, and I share in the pain of this irreplaceable void left in your lives and in the fabric of our shared community.”

He extended condolences to President John Mahama, the affected families and the Ghanaian People.

Onoh described the victims as exemplary leaders who served Ghana with dedication, honour and represented the very best of Ghana’s commitment to progress and service.

“Their contributions to the fight against illegal mining and to the broader development of Ghana will remain etched in the annals of your nation’s history,” Onoh condoled with President Mahama.

To the family of Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Onoh prayed that they find peace in the outpouring of love and admiration for his life’s work.

“His dedication to public service, his integrity, and his compassion will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched. I join you in celebrating his remarkable life, even as we mourn its untimely