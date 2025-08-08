Only true love I’ve known is from my son – Tiwa Savage

By Adewale Adesewa

Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, known as Tiwa Savage, has opened up about her journey wit love, revealing that even at 45, she has never truly felt love except for the bond she shares with her son, Jamil Balogun.

In an interview with Zeze Millz, Tiwa confessed that when she looks back on all her past relationships, she realizes they were driven by infatuation rather than genuine emotional connection.

“I don’t think I’ve experienced true love apart from my son. Because every time I look back at all my relationships, I’m like, nah, that wasn’t love,” she said.

“I was just infatuated. At that time, I thought I was in love. I don’t think I experienced true love.

“I’ve never had that soulmate experience,” she admitted. “I’ve tried over and over again.”

Tiwa’s love story hasn’t been without public attention. She married Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, in 2013, in a lavish Lagos traditional ceremony followed by a grand white wedding in Dubai.

TeeBillz also served as her manager. But in 2016, their relationship hit turbulent waters, leading to a very public split marked by allegations, emotional revelations, and ultimately, a divorce in 2018.

Vanguard News