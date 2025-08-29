Online comedians like me inspiring Arewa youths to embrace creativity – Mktechnic 

Nigerian comedian, Mutari Hamidu, better known as Mktechnic, has said pioneer social media celebrities like him are inspiring other youths in the north to embrace content creation and creativity.

Mktechnic, who was born in 2002, is a graduate of computer science from Adamawa State. The naturally-gifted comic act started as an online comedian in 2020, and has become one of the top content creators from northern Nigeria, due to his rich videos which have earned him successes and a huge following of close to three million followers across all social media platforms.

Unlike other online creators in the north, Hamidu has built a very rare and profound connection with his heritage and people. The handsome entertainer produces content in his native Hausa language, deepening ties to his roots, bringing Nigeria to the rest of the world and bridging the cultural gap globally.

Speaking in an interview on the impact of comedians from the north in the digital space, Mktechnic said it is creating some sort of awakening among the youthful population.

“I truly believe online comedians from the north are inspiring young people to be more creative. Many youths see us turning simple ideas into content that reaches thousands, and it motivates them to explore their own talents and opportunities in the digital space. Social media has made it possible for anyone with creativity and consistency to succeed,” Mktechnic said in an interview.

Continuing, he said, “my biggest ambition as an online celebrity is to use my platform to inspire creativity and positivity. I want to show young people, especially in northern Nigeria, that they can turn their talents into a career. Ultimately, I aim to become a household name in comedy, known for originality and making people laugh while representing my culture.

“I believe the growth of social media comedians from the north is mainly because of increased access to smartphones, the internet, and social media platforms. Before, many talented people didn’t have the opportunity to showcase their skills, but now with TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, it’s easier to reach millions of people. Platforms like these have given northern creators a voice and space to express their creativity.”

Explaining why he speaks Hausa in his video , rather than English, Hamidu said, “I understand that using Hausa might limit my audience to some extent, but I don’t see it as a disadvantage. In fact, it’s what makes my content unique.

“People love originality, and hausa has its own flavour of comedy that connects deeply with my audience. Besides, laughter is universal, even if someone does not fully understand the language, my expressions and actions still make them enjoy the content”, said Mutari Hamidu.