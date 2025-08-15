Onjeh demands closure of Ade-Igwu trailer park over Insecurity in Orokam

Daniel Onjeh, APC chieftain in Benue.

Former Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA Enugu and 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has called for the immediate closure of the Ade-Igwu Trailer Park in Orokam, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, over escalating killings and kidnappings in the community.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 15, 2025, Onjeh condemned the “disturbing wave of killings and kidnappings” in Orokam and urged the Benue State Government to act urgently. He alleged that credible intelligence links the trailer park to criminal activities.

According to him, “These attacks are happening in quick succession, at increasing rates and alarming levels. Only yesterday night, suspected bandits, acting on information from local collaborators, murdered one Mrs. Anthonia Adah Adejo, a seriously ill elderly woman, and her son, Shaibu Gabriel Adejo, who had returned to Orokam from Abuja to take her to the city for medical treatment.”

Onjeh alleged that the Ade-Igwu Trailer Park has become a haven for “bandits and other displaced criminal elements from the South East and North Central,” disguising themselves as traders, trailer drivers, and tanker drivers.

“It is where they conceal firearms, ammunition, and illicit drugs,” he said, describing the park as “an operational base where bandits retreat to plan attacks across Benue South.”

“The establishment of the trailer park was the creation of a monster,” he declared. “The only solution is to shut it down entirely and demolish all temporary structures (particularly batchers) in and around the park where criminals take refuge. Any other measure or approach used will merely be cosmetic, failing to address the root of the insecurity.”

He said the demand to close the park was supported by community groups, including the Orokam United Forum.

“We demand the immediate shutdown of the Ade-Igwu Trailer Park, as it harbours bandits, criminals, and dubious characters who have desecrated our land and torn apart the moral fabric of our communities,” Onjeh said.

While acknowledging the park’s economic significance, he stressed that “the threat it poses to my people far outweighs its economic benefits.”

Onjeh accused the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force of failing to act on the park’s security threats. He also linked the rise in insecurity to President Bola Tinubu’s directive for security forces to intensify operations against bandits after the Yelwata massacre.

“The park is a free zone where anyone, including criminals, can enter without restriction and find refuge,” he said, warning that leaving it operational would embolden criminals and their collaborators.

Onjeh urged the people of Orokam to remain united until the security crisis is resolved.

“Once this is done, criminals will lose their hiding place, and the people of Ogbadibo will be empowered to identify and expose their local collaborators,” he concluded.

