Onjeh commiserates with APC chairman over mother’s death

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Benue South Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, has expressed sorrow over the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

In a condolence message issued on August 18, 2025, Comrade Onjeh described Mama Lydia’s demise as a painful loss not only to the Yilwatda family but also to the entire APC family, the Christian community, and Plateau State at large.

He noted that the testimonies of people who knew the late matriarch revealed that she was a virtuous woman, a devoted Christian, and a pillar of strength, whose life of service and dedication to the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) left an indelible mark on many.

The statement read, “The news of Mama Lydia’s passing came as a deep shock to most APC members, including me. My heart goes out to our dear National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and his entire family during this difficult time. Losing a mother is one of life’s most painful experiences, and I can only imagine the depth of grief that the Yilwatda family is enduring.

“As those who knew and loved her testified, Mama Lydia was not just a mother to her biological children but also a spiritual mother to many, whose kindness, wisdom, and prayers touched countless lives.”

The Benue State APC chieftain further emphasised that while her physical presence would be sorely missed, her legacy of faith, love, and service would continue to live on through her children and all who were privileged to know her.

Onjeh urged the APC National Chairman to take solace in the fact that his mother lived a fulfilled life, leaving behind a lasting impact on her family and community.

“In this moment of grief, I join millions of well-wishers across the nation to pray that God grants the Yilwatda family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May the soul of Mama Lydia Yilwatda find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord,” he added.

He concluded by reaffirming his solidarity with Professor Yilwatda and the entire APC family, assuring them of his prayers and support during this period of mourning.

Vanguard News