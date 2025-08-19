Onjeh Commends Alia for reappointing Oglegba, Ugwu, Ortese as Commissioners

Daniel Onjeh, APC chieftain in Benue.

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Benue South Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, has commended His Excellency, Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for renominating Hon. Michael Oglegba, Hon. Odoh Ugwu, and Hon. Yanmar Ortese as commissioners. He described the Governor’s decision as laudable and visionary, noting that it reflects a clear commitment to rewarding competence, loyalty, and service.

Onjeh extended his warmest regards and congratulations to the trio on their well-deserved renomination, stressing that the Governor’s action has been met with widespread acclaim and stands as a testament both to the nominees’ exemplary service and the Governor’s discerning judgement. He further expressed gratitude to Governor Alia for reappointing three of Benue State’s finest sons to continue their vital work in the reconstituted State Executive Council.

Onjeh said he was glad that Governor Alia renominated the trio, who in their first stint exhibited exceptional competence and great loyalty. “They worked tirelessly, traversing the length and breadth of the state, sticking their necks out during the turbulent early days of the administration to fight for the Governor’s cause and stabilise the government. Their hard work and loyalty indeed deserve a good recompense.”

He explained that their reappointment is a clear and powerful signal that excellence, hard work, and loyalty are the currency of the Alia administration, and that it rightly reinforces the people’s confidence in the Governor’s leadership.

He further recalled that when the Governor’s detractors intensified their political attacks against him, Hon. Oglegba, Hon. Ugwu, and Hon. Ortese consistently stood their ground, taking the bullets and defending him at every turn. Besides the great competence with which they discharged their duties, he added, they were also steadfast supporters who stood by the Governor and defended him resolutely.

Onjeh extolled the virtues of the commissioners, beginning with Hon. Michael Oglegba, whose initial tenure as the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning was marked by a transformative approach to the state’s fiscal health. He was instrumental in supporting Governor Alia’s commitment to restoring financial sanity, a task that began with the prompt payment of civil servants’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements after years of backlogs accumulated from previous administrations.

“His work has been crucial in implementing reforms that improved transparency and fiscal responsibility,” Onjeh said. He added that Oglegba’s leadership in the Ministry of Finance had also been key to the administration’s progress in infrastructure development, with new roads and renovation projects underway across the state, as well as a renewed focus on revamping moribund industries to create a more robust and diversified economy.

Similarly, applauding Hon. Odoh Ugwu’s achievements in his first stint as a commissioner, Onjeh stated that his tenure at the Ministry of Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change was a clear demonstration of proactive leadership and unwavering commitment to the grassroots.

“He has proven himself not merely as an administrator but as a true servant of the people, diligent and results-oriented,” Onjeh said. He added that Ugwu’s efforts were instrumental in addressing the long-standing water scarcity issues in key areas like Otukpo, where major water reticulation projects commenced under his watch. Furthermore, his dedication to environmental issues and climate change positioned Benue State as a leading participant in national initiatives, and this secured its inclusion in the World Bank-backed SPIN project, a major win for the state’s agricultural and environmental sectors.

Turning to Hon. Yanmar Ortese, Onjeh commended his leadership at the Ministry of Health and Human Services. He noted that Ortese’s tenure was marked by significant improvements in healthcare delivery, especially at the grassroots. Through his tireless efforts, hospitals and primary health centres across the state received renewed attention, staffing levels were improved, and responses to outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and polio were handled with swiftness and efficiency.

“Hon. Ortese is a passionate advocate of community healthcare, who worked with great commitment to ensure that rural dwellers enjoyed access to medical services. His drive to strengthen the state’s healthcare system earned him wide respect and has now brought him back to continue this critical assignment,” Onjeh said.

Onjeh stated that it is heartening to witness a Governor so resolutely committed to assembling a team of the very best hands. By reappointing proven performers such as Hon. Michael Oglegba, Hon. Odoh Ugwu, and Hon. Yanmar Ortese, Governor Alia had once again demonstrated that his primary focus is the transformation of Benue State and the improvement of the lot of its people. He emphasized that this choice is not about political expediency but about selecting competent individuals who possess the capacity and dedication to help implement the Governor’s visionary agenda for the state.

He stressed that the qualifications of the three commissioners are beyond question. Their track records speak for themselves, echoed across the community in stories of tangible development and responsive representation.

“As I have often said,” Comrade Onjeh stated, “good governance hinges on placing competent individuals in positions of responsibility, and Hon. Oglegba, Hon. Ugwu, and Hon. Ortese are paragons of such competence.” He added that their renomination is therefore a victory for effective governance and a cause for celebration for all Benue citizens.

In conclusion, Onjeh said he joins the multitude of well-wishers across the state in celebrating these brilliant appointments. He affirmed that the people of Benue State look forward with renewed hope and anticipation to the continued contributions of Hon. Oglegba, Hon. Ugwu, and Hon. Ortese as they bring their wealth of experience and passion for service to bear once again on the challenges and opportunities facing the state.

He closed by once again congratulating all three commissioners. And to His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia, he said: “We say a resounding thank you for making the right choice for the people of Benue.”