Onishe Of Ubulu-Uku dismisses suspension claims

The Onishe of Ubulu Ukwu and Traditional prime minister chief James Asika Onwordi has dismissed claims of his suspension by His Royal Majesty Agbogidi Chuckwuka Noah Akaeze, the Obi of Ubulu Uku Kingdom.

The purported suspension was allegedly announced in a letter signed by G. U. Ofulue, which Chief Onwordi has dismissed as baseless and without merit.

According to Onwordi in a statement released , G. U. Ofulue is not recognized as the Palace Secretary or Secretary to the Obi in Council of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the letter.

He said as a duly certified and registered Traditional Chief by the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, Office of the Deputy Governor, Onwordi emphasized that his office is enshrined in the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law 2008, Laws of Delta State.

Onwördi pointed out that the procedure for suspending a chief, as outlined in Section 28(1)(2)(3) of the Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Law 2008, was not adhered to, rendering the suspension invalid.

“Furthermore, the purported letter is unknown to the Chiefs and members of the Obi in Council of Ubulu Uku Kingdom, the Aniocha South Traditional Rulers Council, and the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, further questioning its authenticity”.

Onwördi affirmed that there are no pending issues between him and the Obi of Ubulu Uku Kingdom and that their relationship remains cordial.

The Traditional Chief described the letter as a caricature and an act of rascality that warrants investigation and caution.

He also stated that he was not invited to any meeting by the Obi, nor did he receive any notice of such a meeting, contradicting the claims made in the purported suspension letter.

Onwördi urged the people of Ubulu Uku Kingdom and the general public to disregard the purported suspension letter.