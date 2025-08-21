One year on: Inside CJN Kekere-Ekun’s push for judicial integrity

Kekere-Ekun

By Innocent Anaba

When Justice Olukayode Ariwoola bowed out in August 2024, many legal observers predicted that his successor would inherit an institution staggering under the weight of its own contradictions. Public confidence in the judiciary had plummeted, allegations of corruption and inefficiency dominated conversations, and the Supreme Court itself was battling a credibility crisis marked by missing files, endless delays, and disillusioned citizens.

Into this storm stepped Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, the 20th Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the second woman to occupy the exalted seat. From her first appearance before the Senate Screening Committee, she left no doubt about her mission. With characteristic candour, she declared: “All is not well with the Nigerian judiciary.” It was both an admission and a manifesto, a recognition that reform was not optional but essential.

One year on, her tenure has been marked by bold moves, institutional restructuring, and a deliberate effort to restore faith in the courts. The reforms she has introduced cut across judicial discipline, the reorganization of the Supreme Court, technological innovation, judicial independence, and staff welfare. This report examines Justice Kekere-Ekun’s first year in office, assessing the tangible changes, the challenges that remain, and the significance of her leadership for Nigeria’s justice system.

Restoring confidence

At the heart of Justice Kekere-Ekun’s agenda is the urgent task of restoring public confidence in the judiciary. For years, Nigerians have questioned whether courts still function as impartial arbiters of justice, especially in cases involving politicians or the powerful.

From the start, the CJN has consistently reminded judges of their sacred oath. Addressing newly appointed judges earlier this year, she urged them to rise above pressure, sentiment, or political influence. “Let your judgments be reasoned, impartial and courageous. The Judiciary, as the final arbiter of justice, depends on the credibility of its officers. Each of you now bears a share of that institutional burden – and of that honour,” she said.

Unlike her predecessors who were often accused of shielding errant judges, Kekere-Ekun has re-energised the National Judicial Council, NJC, the body responsible for discipline within the judiciary. Petitions against judicial officers are now treated with unusual urgency. Within one year, scores of petitions have been reviewed: frivolous complaints dismissed, while substantiated allegations led to firm disciplinary measures. This has reassured lawyers, litigants, and the wider public that judicial misconduct will no longer be swept under the carpet.

Perhaps more importantly, she has been vocal in defending judicial independence. In Imo State, when the Governor attempted to bypass constitutional seniority in appointing an Acting Chief Judge, the CJN promptly intervened. In Benue State, she halted an unlawful move by the House of Assembly to remove the State Chief Judge. These interventions may seem procedural, but they send a powerful signal: under her watch, constitutionalism and due process will not be sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.

Her concern for judicial officers goes beyond institutional defence. After meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, she secured a commitment for the establishment of special security units dedicated to protecting judges. This initiative paid off when a kidnapped Bayelsa High Court judge was rescued through coordinated security action. For a judiciary often left vulnerable, this was a practical demonstration of care and foresight.

Reorganising the apex court

If restoring confidence is her moral agenda, reorganising the Supreme Court is her administrative legacy. By the time she assumed office, Nigeria’s apex court was suffocating under inefficiencies: missing files, unexplained adjournments, and allegations that staff demanded money from lawyers to list cases. For an institution meant to embody justice, the rot was embarrassing.

Justice Kekere-Ekun wasted no time. She constituted a review committee whose recommendations laid the foundation for a sweeping reorganisation. The previously fragmented Process, Records, and File Units were merged into a single Court Records Processing Unit, ensuring better case management and drastically reducing missing files. A Central Information Unit was created to give lawyers and litigants real-time access to case information. To ensure continuity, a Case Continuation Unit now enables seamless retrieval of adjourned matters. The Receiving and Data Entry Units were merged and digitised for greater efficiency, while the Registry Units that sit with justices in panel were reorganised for accountability. For the first time, a Disposal Unit was created to archive decided matters and transmit them to the National Archives, while an Exhibits and Judgment Pasting Unit was set up, digitising exhibits and judgments into retrievable soft copies.

The results are already visible. Case listing is now transparent and handled in open court by the Justices themselves on a first-come, first-served basis. Lawyers no longer need to bribe staff to move files, and missing processes are increasingly rare thanks to new tracking systems. A physical audit of pending cases is ongoing, paving the way for full electronic filing. For a court that once appeared stuck in the analogue era, these are revolutionary changes.

Driving tech transformation

Beyond structural reforms, the CJN has embraced technology as a tool for transparency and efficiency. Several groundbreaking steps have been taken. The enrolment of new lawyers, once chaotic and paper-based, is now digitised. Details of successful Law School candidates are uploaded online, with candidates completing enrolment digitally and receiving their enrolment numbers electronically.

Applications for appointment as Notary Public have also been moved online. Under the amended Notary Public Act, electronic notarisation is being implemented, with a digital register of notaries created and linked to embassies for verification. This has eliminated quackery and introduced transparency into a process once riddled with abuse.

Perhaps the most impactful reform is the introduction of the Supreme Court Rules 2024. These rules impose strict deadlines for filing briefs: 45 days for appellants, 30 days for respondents, and 14 days for reply briefs. Unlike the old regime, late filing now attracts default fees, with no further indulgence. This has dismantled the culture of perpetual adjournments and endless delay that once plagued appeals.

The financial impact of these reforms is also striking. With the upward review of filing fees and strict adherence to deadlines, the Supreme Court generated N347.8 million during the 2024/2025 Legal Year, compared to just N4.8 million in the previous year. This sharp leap illustrates that efficiency and accountability can enhance revenue while discouraging frivolous litigation.

Judicial welfare

Justice Kekere-Ekun has also paid close attention to the welfare of those who oil the wheels of justice – judges and judicial staff. Salaries are now paid promptly, while regular training sessions are organised to enhance competence. For decades, poor remuneration and low morale were seen as fertile ground for corruption among court workers. By prioritising welfare, the CJN has struck at the root of sharp practices. Judicial officers now feel better supported to resist external pressures and uphold their oath of office.

Challenges and Criticisms

Despite notable progress, Justice Kekere-Ekun’s first year has not been without hurdles. While reforms at the Supreme Court have been widely applauded, lower courts—where most Nigerians experience justice—remain plagued by inefficiency, corruption, and delay. Many magistrate and high courts operate with inadequate infrastructure, from poor electricity supply to a lack of recording equipment, making effective case management difficult.

Case congestion remains one of the judiciary’s gravest problems. Civil suits often linger for a decade, while criminal cases are crippled by adjournments, weak prosecutions, or transfers of judges. For ordinary litigants, justice remains painfully slow and sometimes inaccessible.

The perception of corruption, especially at the lower bench, continues to erode trust. Allegations of judges and court staff demanding bribes persist despite the NJC’s renewed activism under her watch. For many citizens, the cost of litigation is still prohibitive, leaving the system open to claims that justice favours the wealthy and powerful.

Financial autonomy of state judiciaries remains another thorny issue. Despite constitutional provisions, governors often control court budgets, undermining independence. Similarly, controversial judgments in high-stakes political cases still attract criticism, with many Nigerians doubting the judiciary’s impartiality in electoral disputes.

Despite these hurdles, Justice Kekere-Ekun’s first year has sent an unmistakable message: reform is possible, and integrity still matters. Her leadership has been marked by courage to confront entrenched practices, and by an openness to innovation. She has restored a measure of respect to the Supreme Court, reassured judges that their welfare and security matter, and demonstrated to Nigerians that the judiciary can reclaim its place as the last hope of the common man.

Conclusion

In one year as CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has proven to be a reformer with both vision and willpower. She has not solved all the problems of Nigeria’s judiciary – no one could in a year – but she has laid down clear markers of integrity, accountability, and modernization. The task ahead remains daunting. Extending these reforms beyond the Supreme Court to appellate, high, and magistrate courts will require political will, legislative support, and adequate funding. More importantly, sustaining them after her tenure will test the judiciary’s institutional resilience.

Still, her record so far offers a glimmer of hope in a country weary of broken promises. With every petition decided, every missing file tracked, every kidnapped judge rescued, and every delayed appeal curtailed, the judiciary inches closer to reclaiming its dignity. One year down, Justice Kekere-Ekun has shown that reform in Nigeria’s judiciary is not only necessary but achievable. The challenge now is to sustain the momentum – and to ensure that justice in Nigeria is not just delayed or denied, but delivered with integrity.