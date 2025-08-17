One dead as flash floods wreck bridges, homes, farmlands in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

At least one person has died and hundreds of others displaced following flash floods that wreaked havoc in Dandi and Suru Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

The floods, which struck on Thursday, destroyed two major bridges—one in Fana township and another on the Dakingari-Kyangakwai road—cutting off access routes and submerging homes and large expanses of farmland.

Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, led a delegation to the affected areas on Saturday, where he sympathized with the victims and announced relief measures to cushion the impact of the disaster.

Speaking during the visit to communities in Dandi, Suru, and Argungu LGAs—including Fana, Aljannare, Kampani, Maigwaza, and Tungar Beddi—Tafida presented financial assistance and food items valued at ₦70 million, along with 1,100 bags of rice.

Breakdown of the relief distribution includes:

₦50 million and 600 bags of rice to victims in Dandi LGA

₦10 million and 250 bags of rice to Suru LGA

₦10 million and 250 bags of rice to victims in Kampani village, Argungu LGA

The Deputy Governor assured residents of the government’s commitment to rebuilding the collapsed bridges and restoring damaged infrastructure. He also advised those residing in flood-prone areas to consider relocating to safer, elevated locations.

“While we sympathize with the victims, we must also prioritize safety. The government will continue to stand with you and support the recovery process,” Tafida said, offering prayers for divine protection against future disasters.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Dandi Local Government, Dr. Mansur Isah, confirmed that one person died in the incident, with many houses destroyed and several farmlands submerged. He thanked the state government for its swift intervention.

Similarly, the Chairman of Suru LGA, Muhammad Lawal Suru, and Member representing Dandi Constituency, Dr. Sulaiman Abubakar, commended the state’s timely response and pledged continued collaboration.

During a separate visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Kamfani in Argungu LGA, the Deputy Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to support and rehabilitation, announcing an additional ₦10 million and 250 bags of rice for affected families.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, praised the government’s efforts and expressed the emirate’s full support for Governor Nasir Idris’s administration.