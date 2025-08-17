Ondo state to unveil Omoluabi ambassadors, launches campaign against social vices

Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Government is set to unveil a group of distinguished indigenes as Omoluabi Ambassadors in recognition of their excellence and good character, as part of a broader campaign to promote ethical values and combat social vices across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, announced the initiative, noting that the campaign will be all-inclusive, drawing participation from market women, students, religious leaders, traditional rulers, NGOs, and civil servants in a statewide moral rebirth.

He said the unveiling of the ambassadors will showcase role models for citizens to emulate, adding: “When the time comes for unveiling, everyone will know them.”

Beyond the ethics drive, Ajanaku revealed that the state government has approved the purchase of a modern TV transmitter for OSRC Television to improve coverage and fast-track the station’s listing on DSTV. He said this aligns with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s vision under the OUR EASE agenda.

As part of media reforms, the commissioner disclosed that adhoc media officers will be deployed to all 203 wards to serve as grassroots correspondents, ensuring citizens’ voices are amplified.

A mobile application is also being developed to fight fake news, gather public feedback, and conduct opinion polls.

Describing the initiatives as “a new dawn in Ondo State,” Ajanaku affirmed that the dividends of good governance will soon be felt across all communities.

The statement was signed by Abiodun Omotoso, Information Manager, Office of the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.