Ondo shocker: Woman kills lover, POS operator found dead

…Police nab 87-yr-old gunrunner, 10 illegal immigrants

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A shocking wave of crime has gripped Ondo State as police confirmed two separate but disturbing incidents: the killing of a man by his lover in Okitipupa and the discovery of a decomposing female body in what appears to be a ritual scene in Akungba.

According to the police, a 24-year-old woman, Augustina Mowarin, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Michael Ikuedowoni, to death following a heated argument over suspected infidelity.

Police Commissioner Adebowale Lawal, said the lovers, who had reportedly lived together for years, were known to have frequent disputes over trust and alleged cheating.

“The lady was said to have accused Michael of cheating on her with another woman. In the course of the fight, she reportedly brought out a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the leg,” Lawal explained.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Okitipupa but later died. Police operatives quickly intervened to prevent mob action against the suspect and relocated her to the Irele Police Division for safety before transferring the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), in Akure.

Lawal noted that the matter was only reported to the police two weeks after the incident occurred.

POS operator

In a separate development, police detectives discovered the decomposing body of Busayo Joy, a graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University and a Point-of-Sale, POS, operator, in a padlocked room in Medoline, Akungba.

Joy had been reported missing after failing to remit N750, 000 as business proceeds.

“A pungent odour prompted officers to force entry, revealing the decomposing body alongside ritual items including black soap and cowries,” the commissioner said.

Lawal confirmed that investigations are ongoing to locate Joy’s boyfriend, who is now a prime suspect, while the body has been evacuated for autopsy.

“These are tragic and disturbing cases. We are pursuing all leads to ensure justice is served,” he added.

Suspected gunrunner

Meanwhile, Police detectives in the state have arrested 87-year-old alleged gunrunner, Chief Kogbona, in Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

Also arrested, according to the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, were 10 illegal immigrants who smuggled themselves and one other individual into Nigeria from the Republic of Benin and Congo.

Lawal said the suspected gunrunner was arrested at Odole Street, Ododo, Idanre area of the state.

According to him, the suspect was identified as the illegal supplier of arms and ammunition to a suspected armed robbery gang.

“A search conducted at his residence resulted in the recovery of 10 live cartridges,” the commissioner said.

Lawal also confirmed the arrest of suspects linked to the murder of one Nwike Sabbat in Ondo city.

According to him, one Adeife Adewumi, was arrested after the deceased’s stolen motorcycle was found in his possession.

“During interrogation, Adeife Adewumi revealed information implicating his accomplices who were still at large within Ondo State.

“Acting on this lead, at about 0200hrs today, an intelligence-led team proceeded to Ilaramokin in Ifedore LGA, where two additional suspects, namely Johnson Mathew from Osogbo, Osun State, and Disu Sunday, of Ekiti origin, were arrested at their hideout.

“Upon arrest, the following items were recovered from the suspects: two cut-to-size locally made guns (barrels), one live cartridge, and one expended cartridge,” Lawal stated.

On the illegal immigrants, the police commissioner explained: “The illegal immigrants reportedly conspired to unlawfully bring one Nzaou Yelica Christ-Olse, a 29-year-old Congolese man, into the country without his consent.

The victim was reportedly deceived under the pretense of being assisted to start an online business but was later abandoned by the group upon arrival in Nigeria.