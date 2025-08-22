Ondo Police investigate motorcyclist found dead in well

The Nigeria Police Force

ONDO State Police Command has begun investigation into the death of a commercial motorcyclist, Isah Ibrahim, whose remains was found in a well at the Ore Stadium in Odigbo Local Government Area.

The motorcyclist had been declared missing on Aug. 17 before his body was discovered in the well.

DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, who confirmed the death of Ibrahim on Thursday, said that an investigation had since commenced.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adebowale Razaq has ordered full investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death and bring all culprits to book.

“We urge all parties involved to remain calm as Police will investigate the matter and the law will catch up with perpetrators of the heinous crime,” Ayanlade said.

It was gathered that Ibrahim was declared missing on Aug. 17 after colleagues had combed almost everywhere in Ore before his remains was found inside a well on Thursday.

A commercial motorcyclist, who preferred anonymity, said that Ibrahim’s Bajaj motorcycle had also not been found since he went missing, raising suspicion of foul play.

He said that the death of Ibrahim may be a case of alleged motorcycle snatching, which had become rampant in the area in recent time.

“We urge Police and other security agencies to help search for these criminals, arrest them and and find a lasting solution to the insecurity in Ore because our lives are no longer safe,” he said.