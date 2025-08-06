Ondo Pastor arraigned for alleged ₦247m property damage, breach of peace

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 64-year-old church leader, Apostle Adefiju Boluwaji, has been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate Court for malicious damage, forcible entry, and breach of peace in the Bolorunduro area of Ondo East Local Government, Ondo State.

Boluwaji, who had reportedly been on the wanted list of Zone 17 of the Nigeria Police, was recently arrested and taken to Bolorunduro Divisional Headquarters before being transferred to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in Akure.

He is standing trial in connection with the alleged destruction of cash crops belonging to Reverend David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, valued at ₦247 million. The alleged destruction includes plantain, cocoa, coconut, and palm trees.

His co-accused, 80-year-old Prince Adebisi Adefusi, is already facing trial in the same matter at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Bolorunduro for forcible entry and malicious damage.

Police Prosecutor Adebayo Sulaiman charged Boluwaji with: Criminal conspiracy to commit trespass and malicious damage (Section 516, Criminal Code), Willful destruction of crops valued at ₦247 million (Section 451, Criminal Code) and Breach of peace through unlawful entry on land in peaceful possession of another (Section 81, Criminal Code).

All offences are punishable under the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The alleged offences occurred on November 25, 2024, at Omilosu village, Bolorunduro, within the court’s jurisdiction.

Boluwaji pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His counsel, Mr. Oguntuwase, applied for bail in liberal terms, arguing that the charges were bailable.

The prosecutor did not oppose the bail application but urged the court to impose stringent conditions, citing the defendant’s prolonged evasion of arrest.

Chief Magistrate Damilola Sekoni granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must:

Swear to an affidavit of means, and Reside within the court’s jurisdiction

The Magistrate transferred the case to the Magistrate’s Court in Bolorunduro for substantive hearing and adjourned the matter to September 15, 2025.