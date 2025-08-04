Ondo, Osun, Ekiti Govts map risk zones, clear waterways to prevent flooding

The governments of Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States have embarked on flood mapping as a proactive measure against flooding in their respective states.

This involves identifying flood-prone areas and examining the factors that contribute to vulnerability.

This initiative is a response to the anticipated heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the country, as predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure, the Ondo State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Tob Loko, said a comprehensive flood mapping exercise would safeguard vulnerable communities from recurring flood disasters.

Loko said the initiative reflected the state government’s commitment to adopting a preventive and data-driven approach to flood management.

“We are not just identifying flood-prone zones, we are also investigating the underlying environmental and structural factors contributing to their vulnerability.

“While we are working to stay ahead of potential disasters, provisions are also being made to support residents who may be affected by unexpected flooding.

“Perfection isn’t humanly possible. If any area is inadvertently missed during the mapping and later experiences flooding, we are considering emergency measures such as temporary relocation and distribution of relief materials,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents of the state, especially those in high-risk areas, to cooperate fully with the state government officials as assessments and interventions commenced.

Additionally, the Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Olumide Kinga, stated that since the beginning of the year, the ministry has sustained aggressive mechanical channelization across the state.

“We have three amphibious excavators that are placed in the three senatorial districts, working round the clock to make sure that we give our people a befitting environment, particularly during this rainy season.

“Actions are at top gear to make sure that we dissuade people blocking drainages and we have written to all the 18 local government chairmen to come up with length and dimension of drainages to be taken care of in the next one week,” he said.

The administrative secretary stated that residents of the state must adopt proper waste disposal practices, noting that the government is working to establish an effective system for waste collection and disposal across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on Volunteer Service, Mr. Adeolu Iwakun, said the state government had launched sensitization programs across multiple platforms to educate the public and guide them on response measures.

According to him, all local governments are also addressing flooding in their respective council areas within their capacity through effective drainage systems.

Iwakun, also the state Coordinator of Nigerian National Volunteer Service (NNVS), said several relevant organisations were collaborating with the state government to provide technical advice and support that would avert flooding.

Also speaking with NAN in Osogbo, the General Manager (GM) of the Osun Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA), Mr. Deola Oni, said the state government had deployed three swamp buggies across the state to dredge and clear waterways for flood prevention.

Oni said the three swamp buggies, which operate permanently in Osun’s waterways, have helped avert flood disasters in the state by clearing the way for the passage of water.

“The swamp buggies keep dredging most of the waterways to make them wider for the passage of water.

“It is a positive move on the part of the state government to prevent flood disasters, and we are always on the ground to give relief materials to any victim of such a disaster,” he said.

According to him, the agency has been sensitising the public on the need to avoid throwing refuse in the drainage to prevent flooding.

“We are not relenting on our campaign to Osun residents on the need to embrace flood preventive measures.

“Also, we are ready to respond to any emergency and to give relief materials to any victims of flood disaster in the state,” he said.

The OSEMA GM further explained that a lot had been done to educate and inform residents in the state on the consequences of not abiding by flood preventive measures.

A NAN Correspondent also visited some locations in the state, including the Osun River, where the swamp buggies had already been cleared to facilitate the free flow of water.

Similarly, the State Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mayowa Adejoorin, stated that the state undertakes continuous clearing of waterways and channels annually to prevent flood disasters.

According to him, Gov. Ademola Adeleke graciously approved the clearing of waterways and channels across the state at the beginning of every year as a proactive measure.

“Due to the proactiveness of the state, Osun has not experienced any flood cases, either minor or major, in recent years.

“We started clearing our waterways and water channels in November 2024, based on the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) prediction that some riverine states will experience flooding, and Osun is one of them.

“We also put mechanisms in place to ensure that our people do not block the waterways with refuse. We continue to enlighten and sensitise them through the media about the dangers of blocking water channels.

“We also removed some structures that were erected on the waterways. To the glory of God, we have not experienced any flooding this year, even as we are experiencing heavy rainfall,” he said.

NAN reports that a swamp buggy excavator was seen in the Gbonmi area of Osogbo, at the Ita-Olookan end of the Osun River, clearing the waterways, just as concrete barriers were being constructed along the waterways.

In Ekiti, the State Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, while speaking with NAN, said the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning had started marking illegal structures obstructing waterways for possible demolition across the state to further prevent flooding, and safeguard lives and property.

Afuye expressed regret that Ekiti witnessed repeated and devastating cases of flooding, fire and thunder disasters that wreaked havoc in some towns in 2024 and 2025.

She said NiMet had predicted Ekiti as one of the possible flashpoints for flooding in 2025, which made it expedient for all local government chairmen in the state to take decisive actions.

According to her, the actions will prevent desertification, ensure regular desilting of waterways, encourage tree planting, avoid building on flood-prone axes, and encourage community-based disaster strategies.

She also asked the local government chairmen to continue spreading the anti-flooding campaign across the state, in view of NiMet’s prediction, and to further avert occurrences that could throw the state into an avoidable crisis.

Also, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Head of Operations in Ekiti, Dr. Kofoworola Soleye, stated that the agency has consistently issued warning notices on how to avert flood disasters.

“We have identified flood-prone areas in Ekiti, and we are collaborating with the state government in ensuring that Ekiti doesn’t experience flooding.

“We also had a flag-off of stakeholders engagement on flood by the National Disasters and Response Campaign (NPRC) recently in Ekiti to prepare against flooding,” he said.

The NEMA boss also stated that the agency was collaborating with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that Ekiti is safe from flooding.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mrs. Tosin Ajisafe-Aluko, stated that the drains and gutters in the state are now cleaned and constantly monitored to ensure the free flow of water.

“The state government has provided bins at strategic areas of the state to trash waste, and we do sensitise the general public on waste disposal and management,“ she said.

Mr. Adesina Abogunrin, Head of the Search and Rescue Unit, Ado-Ekiti Operations Office, advised people in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground as part of preventive measures.

Vanguard News