Ondo: Kidnapped health worker rescued unhurt – Police

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has successfully rescued Mr Ayodeji Akinsero, a health worker at Federal Medical Centre, Owo, who was kidnapped on Aug. 28, 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinsero was kidnapped by armed men at his residence in the Owo Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

Ayanlade said the rescue was achieved following the directive given by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, after receiving the report of the incident.

“Upon receiving the report of the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, immediately gave a clear directive that the victim must be rescued at all costs.

“Acting on this directive, the Area Command in Owo, working in synergy with the divisional police, operatives of the command, and the Upeme Vigilante Group, launched a coordinated operation.

“The joint team, working tirelessly and in close collaboration, deployed credible intelligence and embarked on aggressive bush combing operations throughout Thursday and into Friday night.

“Their sustained efforts paid off when the kidnappers, confronted in a gun duel, were forced to flee, abandoning the victim.

“He was rescued unhurt without any ransom being paid and immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for medical attention. He has, since, been joyfully reunited with his family,” he said.

The spokesperson, therefore, said that the command commended the gallantry and resilience of the police operatives and the Upeme Vigilante Group, whose collaboration and sacrifices were instrumental to the rescue.

According to him, the invaluable role of members of the public, who provided timely and actionable information, is also greatly acknowledged. (NAN)