Ondo govt orders probe into death of Registrar of state-owned varsity

Ondo map

…As family members suspect murder not suicide

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Ondo State government has invoked the state’s Coroner’s Law, asking the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to assign a coroner to inquire into the death of the late Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo, Mr. Ezekiel Adeniran.

This was contained in a letter by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, addressed to the Chief Judge of Ondo State.

Ajulo said reports indicated Adeniran died under questionable circumstances on or about July 17, 2025.

He pointed out that in the public interest, “A formal coroner’s inquest is necessary to ascertain the cause and manner of death, and to determine if any individual may bear criminal responsibility.”

Ajulo said the inquest would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Coroners Law of Ondo State, and requested that a magistrate within the appropriate jurisdiction be assigned to serve as coroner.

He said that “Following briefing and information at my disposal, I believe that in the public interest, a formal inquiry in the form of a coroner’s inquest is warranted.”

Meanwhile, acting on the request, the Chief Judge, Justice Odusola, has appointed Dr. Dickson Ogunfuyi, a Chief Magistrate and Head of the Ondo State Multi-Door Court, to serve as the coroner.

Recall that the request came following controversy over claims that Mr. Adeniran took his own life by purchasing and drinking poison following a white paper that indicted him and recommended his dismissal.

However, his family insists he was forced to drink the poison by unknown assailants.

The AG assured that the inquest would be conducted with full transparency and adherence to due process.

Recall that the late Adeniran who was assassinated in his house in Ondo town, assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of the institution on January 6, 2025.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said: “I can confirm to you that the man was killed. From the information I have at my disposal, two men came out of the bush and they forced a substance into another person’s mouth.”

The management of the institution in a statement by the Head of Media and Protocol, Mr. Isaac Oluyi, described the death of the registra as devastating.

Also, the Head of Human Resources of the university, Mr. M. Akinkuade, described the late Registrar as a dedicated and hardworking staff member whose contributions to the growth and progress of the university will be deeply remembered.