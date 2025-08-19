Ondo Govt disburses N286.7m bursary, scholarship to 4837 students

Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) disbursed N286.7 million to 4,873 students from the oil-producing areas of the state on Tuesday.

The wife of the state governor, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, during the disbursement, stated that the scheme was the 2023/2024 Scholarship and Bursary Award for indigenous students of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas in Ondo.

Mrs Aiyedatiwa said that the gesture was an incentive programme dedicated to empowering future leaders in the state.

She stated that over 5,000 students benefited from the scheme in the 2022/2023 academic year, noting that it had positively impacted many students in their academic pursuits.

The governor’s wife stated that the gesture was part of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s renewed demonstration of collective resolve and readiness to build a brighter future for children and youths in the state.

“It reflects this administration’s commitment to ensure that no child is left behind in the pursuit of education, thereby fostering a society where every individual can reach their full potential,” she said.

She commended the governor for his visionary leadership and people-centered governance.

“Since assuming office, the governor has placed the welfare of the people as the main focus of his administration through “OUR EASE” Policy Thrust,” she said.

She stated that the administration had taken bold and transformative steps in education, infrastructure development, healthcare, economic empowerment, and security.

“The governor’s vision continues to inspire us all to redouble our efforts in uplifting our communities and empowering our youth,” she said.

She asked the beneficiaries to utilize the award, adding that they should also serve as good ambassadors of the state in their respective endeavors.

In his words, the Chairman of OSOPADEC, Prince Olabiyi Poroye, stated that the 2023/2024 cycle of scholarship and award was the fastest approval and release process undertaken by any governor since the inception of the scheme.

Poroye added that there was firm assurance that the 2024/2025 scheme would be paid soon without delay.

He stated that the gesture was a clear demonstration of the commission’s commitment to empowering young people to pursue their dreams without fear of financial burden.

Poroye also expressed the commission’s dedication to the renovation and rebuilding of schools, the provision of textbooks, furniture, and the training of teachers.

He added that the mandate of the commission extends beyond educational development and encompasses human development for the benefit of the designated areas.

According to him, OSOPADEC has been redesigned to impact the people of the mandate areas in terms of infrastructure and welfare through various economic programs.

Poroye appreciated the governor, who had strengthened and repositioned the commission administratively to deliver on its mandate.

The OSOPADEC chairman pleaded with the state government to increase the commission’s allocation from 40 percent to 55 percent out of the 13 percent oil derivation fund.