Ondo: FRSC arrests 15,145 traffic offenders in seven months

FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Sector Command, states that it has arrested no fewer than 15,145 traffic offenders from January to July in the state.

Dr Samuel Ibitoye, State Sector Commander, FRSC, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

Ibitoye explained that the offenders were booked for 15,536 offences during the period under review.

He said that the offences include seatbelt violation, riding a motorcycle without a crash helmet, number plate violation, speed limit violation, overloading, and using a phone while driving.

Ibitoye, who stated that FRSC personnel are always on the road from Monday to Sunday to enforce traffic rules and regulations, said that the idea was to reduce road traffic crashes.

“We don’t always go to the road to book people; we also go to the road to play the adversary role as a safety check.

“We also go on advocacy, because there is need for attitudinal change by people,” Ibitoye said.

He called on motorists who had not installed speed limit devices on their vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, to do so, stating that the benefits were numerous.

According to him, the speed limit device will not only regulate the speed, but also extend the lifespan of the vehicle, reduce fuel consumption, and enhance the safety of people on the road.

“The major cause of death and crashes in Nigeria today is speeding by the drivers.

“The major concern is for every motorist and Nigerians to take ownership of the road safety matters; if not, they are endangering their lives and the lives of other road users.

“So, value your life and preserve it, and do not expose your life unnecessarily because when you lose it you can not regain it,” he said.

Vanguard News