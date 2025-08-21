Onayinka, FUOYE Don, leads FG’s national hub to fight fake news

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal government of Nigeria has approved the creation of ‘Naija Falsehood Buster’, a national hub to fight fake news and misinformation through a Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETfund)-approved research project led by Dr Toyin Segun Onayinka of the Federal University,Oye-Ekiti, Nigeria.

With this approval, Onayinka, a New Media Specialist and Principal Investigator, alongside his team, Dr. Jacob Kehinde Opele (FUOYE), Information Management), Dr. Lawrence Bunmi Adewole (FUOYE, Artificial Intelligence), Dr. Chioma Ifeoma Agbasimelo (UNIZIK, Strategic Communication), Dr. Blessing Vou Dakat (UNIJOS, Pragmatics/Discourse), Mrs. Grace Oluwakemi Onipede (Junior researcher) will, after rigorous research, develop an AI-driven system and a national database of influential on-air personalities and social media influencers to detect, monitor, and reduce falsehoods that threaten national cohesion.

The TETFund project is part of the 158 research projects proposals approved for the 2024 National Research Fund (NRF). The project, which will develop an AI-driven platform, the “Naija Falsehoods Buster” and establish a National Hub for tracking and evaluating falsehoods across Nigeria’s digital and broadcast media will be hosted at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)

According to Onayinka, who lectures in the Faculty of Communication and Medi studies and currently, the Head of Broadcasting department, the interdisciplinary project titled “Modelling AI to Identify Falsehoods: Impact of On-Air Personalities and Social Media Influencers on National Integration,” combines natural language processing, machine-learning and mixed-methods fieldwork to (a) map how On-Air Personalities (OAPs) and social media influencers contribute to the spread of misinformation and disinformation; (b) create a large annotated dataset for Nigeria; and (c) deploy an accessible Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool that flags, classifies and visualises falsehoods in real time.

The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months. Among other things, the project, which will develop a data base of influential OAPs and social media personalities for research; and dashboards and analytical reports on falsehoods in media space for public/ private policymakers, regulators and media organisations.

The university don noted that such initiative is paramount in a time like this where “Falsehoods and manipulated narratives can accelerate societal polarisation and erode public trust.

He added that “this hub will provide real-time, locally-trained AI tools and evidence-based guidance to strengthen media literacy, support fact-checking, and inform regulatory and policy interventions that protect national cohesion.”

In a related development, two other staff of the university also won the 2024 TETFund National Research Fund . Prof Olayide Lawal , a Professor of Industrial Chemistry will conduct research on “Alternative energy from biomass”, while Dr Bamigbola Emmanuel Adelaja, who lectures in the Faculty of Pharmacy in the same institution will work on curbing the menace of breast cancer and prostate cancer with Novel plant derived anti-cancer Nano drugs.