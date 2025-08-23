Onanuga, Ajayi visit designated hometown for Nigerians in Japan

Presidential aides, Bayo Onanuga and Temitope Ajayi, on Friday visited Kisarazu, the Japanese city recently designated as Nigeria’s official hometown.

Their visit came a day after the conclusion of the ninth Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9), where Japan formally unveiled Kisarazu as a settlement hub for Nigerians.

Onanuga highlighted the city’s symbolic connection with Nigeria, recalling its role during the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

“After the closing ceremony of TICAD9, we went on a voyage of discovery to Kisarazu, the town the Japanese have designated as Nigeria’s hometown.

“Nigeria’s Olympic team camped here in 2021. The video shows the city centre, where the Mayor Watanabe’s office is also located,” he wrote in a post on his X handle Saturday.

The Government of Japan had on Thursday announced Kisarazu as the designated city for Nigerians who wish to live and work in the country. The move is part of Tokyo’s broader strategy to strengthen cultural ties, promote economic growth, and boost workforce productivity.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the partnership will introduce a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians interested in relocating to Kisarazu.

The statement added that Nigerian artisans and blue-collar workers willing to upgrade their skills would also benefit from the new visa arrangement, granting them opportunities to work in Japan.