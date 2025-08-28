Onaiwu hails Gov Bala Mohammed’s support for PDP’s zoning decision

Earl Osaro Onaiwu, founding Director-General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, has commended Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for aligning with the party’s decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

Onaiwu described the move as a demonstration of loyalty and a commitment to party unity, saying such adherence to internal arrangements is essential for rebuilding trust and cohesion within the PDP.

“Governor Bala Mohammed has shown that he is a loyal party man. By respecting the zoning arrangement and supporting a southern candidate, he has demonstrated the spirit of sacrifice and dedication our party needs,” Onaiwu said.

He urged political actors to respect parties’ internal processes and focus on constructive engagement ahead of future elections.

Reflecting on the PDP’s 2023 presidential outing, Onaiwu argued that departing from the party’s traditional zoning approach contributed to its loss and cautioned against a repeat.

Onaiwu also called for reconciliation among party members to strengthen the PDP’s electoral prospects, expressing optimism that with unity, discipline, and respect for party decisions, the party can improve its performance in subsequent elections.