Omolola Badmus honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Environmental Remediation & Sustainability Award

By Adetutu Audu

Omolola Badmus, an Environmental Scientist with AECOM and a respected leader in environmental remediation, has been honoured with the Talented Women Network’s Outstanding Achievement in Environmental Remediation & Sustainability award on 17 May, 2024. This recognition celebrates her exceptional contributions to restoring contaminated sites, advancing sustainability practices, and mentoring the next generation of environmental scientists. The award was presented as part of the network’s ongoing mission to spotlight women making measurable impact in their fields.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Marine Biology and Fisheries from the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Environmental Science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Omolola’s journey has been defined by technical excellence and global impact. Since moving to the United States in 2017, she has led and contributed to high-profile remediation projects across the Midwest, including the LaSalle Canal and Ameren Alton thermal remediation initiatives. She is currently collaborating with an AI expert to explore the feasibility of an AI-powered environmental contamination mapping and predictive modelling platform.

Reflecting on the honour, Omolola said, “This award is not just for me; it represents every woman who dares to step into a field where science, leadership, and sustainability intersect. It is a reminder that our work has the power to protect lives and preserve the planet.” She emphasised that her dedication to environmental science began in Nigeria, where witnessing the pollution in Makoko inspired her to pursue a career in protecting ecosystems and communities.

Her expertise spans environmental data acquisition, hydrological modelling, GIS, remediation strategy, and climate change reporting. She is also a member of the National Association of Environmental Professionals and Women in Cleantech and Sustainability. In her role at AECOM, she manages complex, multidisciplinary projects, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations while advancing carbon net-zero objectives for clients.

“Moving from fisheries research in Lagos to managing environmental remediation in the US taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of continuous learning,” Omolola shared. “Each project is a new challenge, but also a new opportunity to innovate.”

Omolola is equally committed to mentoring emerging scientists. “We need to open doors for others and create spaces where diverse voices can influence the solutions we design. The environmental challenges ahead require collaboration, creativity, and courage,” she added.

As she continues her work, Omolola aims to become a Certified Environmental Professional, lead larger multidisciplinary projects, and expand her influence in environmental policy and climate change adaptation. Her recognition by the Talented Women Network underscores not only her achievements to date but also the promise of her future contributions to sustainability and environmental remediation.